Tom Brady Dyes Hair Orange and Red During Pediatric Cancer Charity Event: 'That's Cold!'

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers raised over $100,000 for pediatric cancer patients during Wednesday's Cut and Color for a Cure event

On Wednesday, more than 50 Buccaneers staff members had their hair cut and colored by pediatric cancer patients at the event, including the 44-year-old quarterback.

While spending quality time with cancer patients and survivors at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa Bay, Brady received a team-inspired makeover using hair dye.

The children took turns spraying Brady's brown locks orange and red — the Buccaneers' team colors — and the seven-time Super Bowl champion even encouraged them to be "creative."

"That's cold!" Brady said in a video as a young girl sprayed dye onto his hair.

While Brady signed autographs for patients, one Buccaneers rookie, Logan Hall, also walked away with a signature from the legendary quarterback. Hall was sitting in a barber's chair when Brady walked over and signed his name on his sandal. Footage of the moment was posted on the team's Twitter page.

This year, the Buccaneers raised over $117,000 in their efforts to bring awareness and raise money for pediatric cancer research, according to a statement from the team.

The franchise also said they had raised more than $600,000 over the eight years they have hosted the campaign.

"It's our eighth year doing it and we've raised over a half-million dollars, but more importantly we've put a lot of smiles on some faces," Buccaneers chief operating officer, Brian Ford, said in a statement.

"We've helped some families and some kids forget about the battle that they're in, and that's what it's all about. We're ready and unified to continue a legacy to bring awareness and fun," he continued.

David Frazer, CEO of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, said the Buccaneers have been "phenomenal" in their support.