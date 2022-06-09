Tom Brady Dyes Hair Orange and Red During Pediatric Cancer Charity Event: 'That's Cold!'
Tom Brady and several of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates attended the Cut and Color for a Cure charity event this week to benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
On Wednesday, more than 50 Buccaneers staff members had their hair cut and colored by pediatric cancer patients at the event, including the 44-year-old quarterback.
While spending quality time with cancer patients and survivors at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa Bay, Brady received a team-inspired makeover using hair dye.
The children took turns spraying Brady's brown locks orange and red — the Buccaneers' team colors — and the seven-time Super Bowl champion even encouraged them to be "creative."
"That's cold!" Brady said in a video as a young girl sprayed dye onto his hair.
RELATED: Tom Brady Says He Felt 'Pressure' to Un-Retire from NFL Due to the Start of 2022 Free Agency
While Brady signed autographs for patients, one Buccaneers rookie, Logan Hall, also walked away with a signature from the legendary quarterback. Hall was sitting in a barber's chair when Brady walked over and signed his name on his sandal. Footage of the moment was posted on the team's Twitter page.
This year, the Buccaneers raised over $117,000 in their efforts to bring awareness and raise money for pediatric cancer research, according to a statement from the team.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The franchise also said they had raised more than $600,000 over the eight years they have hosted the campaign.
"It's our eighth year doing it and we've raised over a half-million dollars, but more importantly we've put a lot of smiles on some faces," Buccaneers chief operating officer, Brian Ford, said in a statement.
"We've helped some families and some kids forget about the battle that they're in, and that's what it's all about. We're ready and unified to continue a legacy to bring awareness and fun," he continued.
David Frazer, CEO of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, said the Buccaneers have been "phenomenal" in their support.
"When a team like the Buccaneers says we're going to provide some hope and inspiration, and they do that with players and staff," he said in a statement. "[The] families show up [and] just that moment in life where these kids can have that hope to move on to the next day and defeat their disease is very powerful."