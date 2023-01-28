Rob Gronkowski Says Tom Brady Had 'No Clue' He Would Suggest Sally Field as a New Girlfriend

Rob Gronkowski caught Tom Brady off guard when he suggested that the longtime NFL quarterback should date Sally Field.

Earlier this month, Gronkowski, 33, playfully suggested that Brady, 45, should consider dating their 80 for Brady costar Field, 76, while on an episode of the quarterback's SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

Now, while chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Bounty, Gronkowski explains that Brady — who finalized his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in October after 13 years of marriage — "thought that was pretty funny."

"He had no clue that I was going to come at him like that when I was on his podcast," the football pro continues. "Obviously I was just messing around, poking some fun at him."

During the podcast appearance, Gronkowski turned his attention to Brady at one point, asking him, "You know, I was wondering too, Tom, have you been considering dating Sally Field after that Oscar-worthy performance or what?" referencing their roles in the soon-to-be-released 80 for Brady.

Brady replied and joked to listeners that he and Field "did have kind of an on-camera little, you know, thing going," while working on the movie. "We really enjoyed our time together, so we'll see where it goes from there," he added.

Continuing to chat with PEOPLE, Gronkowski echoed Brady's sentiments, explaining, "We all had chemistry on the set, and we're talking chemistry as in making a movie type of chemistry."

"Like Julian [Edelman], Danny [Amendola], myself and Tom, when we interacted with the ladies, we were all on point. It felt right that what we were shooting and we were hitting it all on," he continues. "The chemistry there was amazing, and that's how you make a great movie — that's how you make a great scene. They were so wonderful."

80 for Brady, which hits theaters next month, follows Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin as NFL fans who venture to Houston for 2017's Super Bowl LI, the year Brady (who most recently played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) led the New England Patriots to a come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

The film's trailer shows them on a mission to get into Super Bowl LI, as they attend a food-eating competition hosted by Guy Fieri, and even dance with Billy Porter to get their way in.

80 for Brady also stars Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Ron Funches, Jimmy O. Yang and Harry Hamlin. Gronkowski appears as himself, while Brady also stars and serves as a producer of the movie, which was directed by Kyle Marvin.

80 for Brady hits theaters on Feb. 3.