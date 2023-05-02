Tom Brady Was Golfing in Los Angeles While Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Stunned at Met Gala

The retired NFL star enjoyed an afternoon on the golf course with a friend on Monday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 2, 2023 05:40 PM
Tom Brady Blows Off Some Steam With A Round Of Golf As Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen Looks Angelic Going Solo At The Met Gala
Photo: Splash News Online

Tom Brady opted for leisure over fashion on Monday.

The retired NFL star, 45, was spotted on a Los Angeles golf course on Monday afternoon while his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen attended the Met Gala in New York City.

Brady was seen sporting a white sports jacket and navy pants for his trip to the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, where he and a friend made the rounds in a golf cart.

The NFL superstar looked focused and relaxed while he practiced his swing.

Brady and Bündchen, 42, attended the event several times together during their marriage. But this year, only the supermodel made it to the annual event six months after their divorce.

Bündchen, whose appearance at the Met Gala was her first public outing since the split from Brady, walked the red carpet wearing a vintage white silk tulle Chanel dress embroidered with eye-catching vertical stripes of white sequins.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Gisele Bündchen attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Getty Images

The Brazilian supermodel seemed thrilled to be on the red carpet solo — posing and twirling gleefully in her dress along with a white silk tulle long Chanel cape embellished with feathers and camelias. .

The runway model has been a longtime attendee since 2003, but has been attending the affair with Brady by her side since their Met Gala debut in 2008, one year before they wed.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at 2016 Met Gala red carpet. Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

A source close to the model told PEOPLE in January that, following her split from Brady, Bündchen was "starting over in a good frame of mind" and that she felt "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."

"She knows she made the right decision in her life, and is focused on her career and her kids," the source added of Bündchen, who shares 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian with the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

The source also revealed, "Gisele will do what she needs to do and go where she needs to be, and I think that includes the Met Gala red carpet."

