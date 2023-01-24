Tom Brady Gives Fiery, Expletive-Filled Response When Asked If He's Playing Another NFL Season

The 45-year-old quarterback said on his Let's Go! podcast on Monday that he is evaluating his decision and "taking it a day at a time"

By
Published on January 24, 2023 11:42 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field after an NFL wild-card football game
Photo: John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock

Tom Brady is making it clear that he has yet to make a decision about whether to return for his 24th season in the NFL.

On his Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald on Monday, the 45-year-old quarterback used colorful language to describe his current game plan for the future, when asked about it by Gray.

"Jim, if I knew what I was going to f---ing do, I'd have already f---ing done it," a clearly annoyed Brady said. "I'm taking it a day at a time."

"I sense you're antagonized by the question," Gray then said to some laughter in the background. "It's only the question everybody wants to hear."

"You're scratching, " Brady responded. "I appreciate your asking, thank you."

Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their Wild Card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys last week, bringing an end to a disappointing season for the future Hall of Famer whose frustrations were evident on the sidelines throughout the fall and into recent months.

From tossing tablets to screaming at teammates, Brady's struggles were top of mind — all against the backdrop of his divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card playoff game
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

But the next play for Brady — who is now a free agent — is a burning question on the minds of fans, haters and everyone in between, especially after his retirement from the sport for 40 days last year, followed soon after by his decision to unretire.

Last month, he addressed the elephant in the room on his podcast.

"I think next time I decide to retire, that's it for me," Brady said with a laugh. "So whenever that day comes, we'll figure it out."

As for whether Brady can truly picture himself stepping away from the NFL, he replied, "I really don't. I think what I really realized last year was you've got to be really sure to do that. And for me, you know, a lot of people have kind of gone through this situation."

"I'm going to take my time, whenever that time does come," the athlete expanded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brady said on his podcast last month that he admires other athletes who remain "composed" in the media's bright lights, as he has struggled to do the same during his current football season.

"A lot of them are very personal that I really don't care to share. I really don't," Brady said on the SiriusXM podcast about his issues. "We all have physical, mental, emotional aspects to us that are challenged each year. Some years you are challenged a little more physically and you gotta overcome adversities physically."

Related Articles
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals
Tom Brady Says 'I'm Going to Take My Time' Before Deciding to Retire for Good: 'That's It for Me'
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game
Tom Brady Doesn't Talk Future Plans Following Playoff Defeat: 'Not The Way We Wanted to End It'
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady: 'We'll See Where It Goes'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs onto the field during introductions against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images); Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) looks over before the game between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texas on November 21, 2019 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. (Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks through the tunnel prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game
Julian Edelman Says Tom Brady Unlikely to Return to Buccaneers, Going to Go Where He Can 'Win'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a turnover on downs during the 3rd quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals
Tom Brady on 'Overcoming Obstacles' This Season amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce: 'Focus On What Your Job Is'
MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes to the field prior to kick off of the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Teases His Plans for the Next NFL Season: 'I'm on Borrowed Time Anyway'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Reflects on Tough Year: 'Why Should We Feel Like We're Just Entitled to Win All the Time?'
tom brady
Bengals Players Take Digs at Tom Brady After Impressive Comeback Win: 'The Future's Now, Old Man'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks into the stands before the regular season game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 27, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Could Return to Patriots, NFL Insider Speculates, but Team Is Happy with QB Mac Jones
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Tom Brady attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Tom Brady Says He's Like 'National Lampoon's' Character Clark Griswold with Christmas Decorations
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Reiterates He's Not Quitting Mid-Season: 'I've Never Quit on Anything in My Life'
Tom Brady
All About Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock (13400496f) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans Buccaneers Saints Football, New Orleans, United States - 18 Sep 2021
Tom Brady Compares the Football Season to 'Going Away on Deployment in the Military'