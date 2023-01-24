Tom Brady Gives Fiery, Expletive-Filled Response When Asked If He's Playing Another NFL Season

Tom Brady is making it clear that he has yet to make a decision about whether to return for his 24th season in the NFL.

On his Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald on Monday, the 45-year-old quarterback used colorful language to describe his current game plan for the future, when asked about it by Gray.

"Jim, if I knew what I was going to f---ing do, I'd have already f---ing done it," a clearly annoyed Brady said. "I'm taking it a day at a time."

"I sense you're antagonized by the question," Gray then said to some laughter in the background. "It's only the question everybody wants to hear."

"You're scratching, " Brady responded. "I appreciate your asking, thank you."

Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their Wild Card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys last week, bringing an end to a disappointing season for the future Hall of Famer whose frustrations were evident on the sidelines throughout the fall and into recent months.

From tossing tablets to screaming at teammates, Brady's struggles were top of mind — all against the backdrop of his divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen.

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

But the next play for Brady — who is now a free agent — is a burning question on the minds of fans, haters and everyone in between, especially after his retirement from the sport for 40 days last year, followed soon after by his decision to unretire.

Last month, he addressed the elephant in the room on his podcast.

"I think next time I decide to retire, that's it for me," Brady said with a laugh. "So whenever that day comes, we'll figure it out."

As for whether Brady can truly picture himself stepping away from the NFL, he replied, "I really don't. I think what I really realized last year was you've got to be really sure to do that. And for me, you know, a lot of people have kind of gone through this situation."

"I'm going to take my time, whenever that time does come," the athlete expanded.

Brady said on his podcast last month that he admires other athletes who remain "composed" in the media's bright lights, as he has struggled to do the same during his current football season.

"A lot of them are very personal that I really don't care to share. I really don't," Brady said on the SiriusXM podcast about his issues. "We all have physical, mental, emotional aspects to us that are challenged each year. Some years you are challenged a little more physically and you gotta overcome adversities physically."