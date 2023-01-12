Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Among the Biggest Shareholders in FTX, Bankruptcy Docs Show

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are among those taking a hit from the failed crypto exchange FTX.

Bankruptcy court documents obtained by CNN this week revealed that the former couple owned nearly two million shares of the company total, with Brady owning 1.1 million common shares and Bündchen owning 686,000.

While the documents did not disclose how much Brady and Bündchen paid for the shares, the investments are considered "virtually worthless" following FTX's downfall, Business Insider noted.

Representatives for Brady and Bündchen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

FTX (along with its 130-plus affiliates) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November, which was followed by CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's decision to step down as the head of the company.

The firm was forced to file for bankruptcy "after a run on deposits left FTX with an $8 billion shortfall," the New York Times reported at the time. "The damage has rippled across the industry, destabilizing other crypto companies and sowing widespread distrust of the technology."

Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas (the country where FTX is based) on Dec. 12 after U.S. prosecutors filed criminal charges against him.

At one point, FTX was valued at around $32 billion, CNN reported.

Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, served as a brand ambassador for FTX, while Bündchen was brought on as an "environmental and social initiatives advisor" in 2021.

"It's an incredibly exciting time in the crypto-world, and Sam and the revolutionary FTX team continue to open my eyes to the endless possibilities," Brady said in a news release at the time.

"This particular opportunity showed us the importance of educating people about the power of crypto while simultaneously giving back to our communities and planet," he added. "We have the chance to create something really special here, and I can't wait to see what we're able to do together."

Since FTX's implosion, it has been described as "one of the biggest financial frauds in American history" by Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

RELATED VIDEO: Gisele Bündchen Leaves a Comment on Tom Brady's Instagram Post of Son Jack Following Couple's Divorce

FTX's new CEO, John Ray III, reportedly told Congress that the company would not be able to "recover all the losses here," per FOX Business.

According to the outlet, Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots, also invested in FTX and is expected to lose large amounts of money.