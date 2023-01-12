Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Among the Biggest Shareholders in FTX, Bankruptcy Docs Show

Brady owned over 1.1 million shares in the company, while Bündchen had 686,000

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 12, 2023 02:51 PM
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty; George Pimentel/Getty

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are among those taking a hit from the failed crypto exchange FTX.

Bankruptcy court documents obtained by CNN this week revealed that the former couple owned nearly two million shares of the company total, with Brady owning 1.1 million common shares and Bündchen owning 686,000.

While the documents did not disclose how much Brady and Bündchen paid for the shares, the investments are considered "virtually worthless" following FTX's downfall, Business Insider noted.

Representatives for Brady and Bündchen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

FTX (along with its 130-plus affiliates) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November, which was followed by CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's decision to step down as the head of the company.

The firm was forced to file for bankruptcy "after a run on deposits left FTX with an $8 billion shortfall," the New York Times reported at the time. "The damage has rippled across the industry, destabilizing other crypto companies and sowing widespread distrust of the technology."

Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas (the country where FTX is based) on Dec. 12 after U.S. prosecutors filed criminal charges against him.

At one point, FTX was valued at around $32 billion, CNN reported.

Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, served as a brand ambassador for FTX, while Bündchen was brought on as an "environmental and social initiatives advisor" in 2021.

"It's an incredibly exciting time in the crypto-world, and Sam and the revolutionary FTX team continue to open my eyes to the endless possibilities," Brady said in a news release at the time.

"This particular opportunity showed us the importance of educating people about the power of crypto while simultaneously giving back to our communities and planet," he added. "We have the chance to create something really special here, and I can't wait to see what we're able to do together."

Since FTX's implosion, it has been described as "one of the biggest financial frauds in American history" by Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

RELATED VIDEO: Gisele Bündchen Leaves a Comment on Tom Brady's Instagram Post of Son Jack Following Couple's Divorce

FTX's new CEO, John Ray III, reportedly told Congress that the company would not be able to "recover all the losses here," per FOX Business.

According to the outlet, Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots, also invested in FTX and is expected to lose large amounts of money.

Related Articles
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and chief executive officer of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, speaks during the Institute of International Finance (IIF) annual membership meeting in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Everything to Know About FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried's Legal Controversies (Including the Celebs Involved)
Tom Brady, Gisele
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Among Celebrities Sued in Lawsuit Against Crypto Company FTX
Shaquille O'Neal walks on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
Shaquille O'Neal Says 'I Don't Understand' Cryptocurrency as He's Named in Lawsuit for FTX Commercial
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to File for Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage
Natalie Portman and her family performs the coin toss before a game between San Diego Wave FC and Angel City FC at Titan Stadium on March 19, 2022 in Fullerton, California
Celebrities Who Own Sports Teams
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a turnover on downs during the 3rd quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals
Tom Brady on 'Overcoming Obstacles' This Season amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce: 'Focus On What Your Job Is'
Bridget Moynahan and quarterback Tom Brady and arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 27, 2005 in West Hollywood, California
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Tom and Gisele next to Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey 2022 breakups
The Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2022
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan and Other Celebs React to His Un-Retirement: 'The GOAT Is Back'
Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City.
Twitter Shareholder Sues Elon Musk for Delay in Disclosing Massive Stake in Platform
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Divorce Is Officially Finalized
NEW YORK - MAY 05: Actress/model Gisele Bundchen and athlete Tom Brady attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala "Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)
A Look Back at Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Through the Years
Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: A Timeline of the Ticketmaster Fiasco
tom-brady-gisele-bundchen
A Timeline of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marital Struggles Before Their Divorce
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady Was 'Really Trying to Fix' Marriage to Gisele Bündchen But It Was 'Too Little, Too Late'