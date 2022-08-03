Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline

It was love at first sight for star quarterback Tom Brady and model Gisele Bündchen! The two met through friends, wed in 2009 and later welcomed two children together.

In a 2018 interview for The Tonight Show, the Brazilian supermodel told host Jimmy Fallon, "You know, when I saw those kind eyes, I literally fell in love, like, right away. I was like, 'What?' He was just so — you know how sweet he is."

In the nearly 16 years since they met, Brady has gone on to win seven Super Bowls while Bündchen's photo has graced the covers of more than 1,200 magazines. Despite all the fame, their love for each other still remains strong and grounded.

From raising a blended family together to supporting each other, here is a complete timeline of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's relationship.

December 2006: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen meet on a blind date

Brady and Bündchen met on a blind date set up by friends and immediately hit it off. In an interview for the WSJ. Magazine, Brady recalled that fateful first meeting and reflected on how much it changed his life.

"I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, 'I have this girl and I think you should call her,' " Brady shared. "I ended up calling her and it ended up being the love of my life."

January 2007: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen start officially dating

Randy Brooke/WireImage

Rumors started circulating that the two were an item when Bündchen was spotted waiting for Brady outside of the New England Patriots locker room on Jan. 14, 2007, after the team's win against the San Diego Chargers. A rep for the Chargers said they were "100 percent sure" they saw Bündchen in the stands during the game. In late January of that year, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the NFL quarterback and the Victoria's Secret Angel had started dating "just before Christmas."

February 2007: Tom Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan announces she's pregnant with his son

Brady and Bündchen's new relationship hit a rough patch when Bridget Moynahan, Brady's ex, revealed that she was three months pregnant with the quarterback's baby in February.

Years later, Bündchen revealed that she considered leaving him when she found out about the pregnancy. "It was a challenging thing because here I am, you know, thinking, I'm dating this guy, we met, and we started dating and everything is great and then this happens," Bündchen said during an interview with CBS This Morning's Charlie Rose. "So, then I felt like I didn't know what to do. It was kind of one of those moments of like, 'Do I just run away?' "

August 22, 2007: Tom Brady's first child is born

On Aug. 22, 2007, Brady and Moynahan's son, John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, was born and Brady officially became a father.

Bündchen later revealed in an interview with PEOPLE that Jack's birth only made her and Brady closer and that she "fell in love" with Brady and Monyahan's son.

"I'm so grateful for [Bridget]," she said. "I know this was hard, but I couldn't imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus child." She added, "He opened my heart in ways I didn't even know my heart could expand."

May 2008: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen walk the red carpet at the Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Brady and Bündchen walked the red carpet at the annual Met Gala together in 2008 and weren't afraid to show some PDA. The theme that year was "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" and Bündchen wore a sparkly, pale pink gown.

January 2009: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen get engaged

In January 2009, Brady and Bündchen got engaged. The quarterback proposed to the model with a diamond solitaire ring and a source told PEOPLE that wedding plans were already in discussion.

"The couple is discussing a huge fashionista event in the spring or a more intimate and quicker ceremony in Costa Rica, where Gisele has a home," the source said.

A month prior, engagement rumors had been swirling, but the couple's family members denied any truth to them.

February 26, 2009: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen get married

Brady and Bündchen tied the knot one month after they got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Feb. 26, 2009, at St. Monica Catholic Church in California. The couple did not share photos from their wedding until their ninth anniversary in 2018.

In April 2009, the couple had a lavish second ceremony at Bündchen's Costa Rica home.

June 2009: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are expecting their first child together

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the newlyweds were pregnant with their first child together.

"Gisele will be an excellent mother. She's always wanted kids," the source said, adding that the supermodel was "ecstatic."

December 8, 2009: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen welcome a son

Randy Brooke/Getty

Brady and Bündchen welcomed their son Benjamin Rein Brady on Dec. 8, 2009. The quarterback called his son's birth "a wonderful experience in my life" and also admitted to reporters for USA Today that he "didn't get much sleep" that night.

The couple chose to have a home birth, which Brady was originally against as Bündchen later revealed during the ESPN+ series Man in the Arena: Tom Brady. He eventually came around to the idea and now has fond memories of the experience. "Me being there with G at his birth in our home, it lives in my mind. I think we brought this boy into the world in the most precious way," he said.

February 5, 2012: Gisele Bündchen comments on Tom Brady's teammates after Super Bowl loss

After the Patriots' loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI, Bündchen found herself in a bit of hot water after being caught on camera saying, "My husband cannot f------ throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time," in response to nearby fans heckling her.

The couple reflected on this incident during episode five of Man in the Arena: Tom Brady. She said, "I couldn't handle it was too much for me, it was a nail-biter. And I'm like drinking wine because I'm just trying to relax. it was the most stressful game ever, I think."

2012: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are expecting a second child

Although Brady and Bündchen never officially announced they were expecting a second child, there was plenty of speculation regarding the model's second pregnancy. Bündchen was seen several times with a growing baby bump and eventually showed off her pregnant belly in a leopard-print bikini while in Miami in November 2012.

December 5, 2012: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen welcome a daughter

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty

On Dec. 5, 2012, the couple welcomed their daughter Vivian Lake Brady via a home birth.

The supermodel posted about the news on her Facebook page writing, "We feel so lucky to have been able to experience the miracle of birth once again and are forever grateful for the opportunity to be the parents of another little angel."

May 2015: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen deny divorce rumors

After being accused of tampering with game balls during the Patriots' win against the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship game, rumors began to circulate that the controversy put a strain on Brady's marriage to Bündchen and the couple was getting a divorce.

Brady denied the rumors, saying, "We're in a great place, I'll just say that [...] I'm a lucky man. I've been very blessed with support from my family and certainly her, and there's no bigger supporter that I have than her and vice versa. I've been very blessed to have an incredible relationship with my life partner, and I don't think anything will ever get in the way of that."

Around the time that Brady went to court for his alleged role in the scandal, a source told PEOPLE that the couple was "living their life" and "doing great." The source added, "She's being a supportive wife. Just like anybody whose husband would be going through something like this."

2018: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen hit a rough patch in their marriage

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2020, Brady opened up about some of the struggles that he and Bündchen had previously faced. He shared that at one point in 2018, Bündchen "wasn't satisfied" with their marriage.

He said, "A couple of years ago, she didn't feel like I was doing my part for the family. She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all of a sudden when the season ended, I'd be like, 'Great, let me get into all of my other business activities. Let me get into my football training,' and she's sitting there going, 'Well when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?' "

Brady then admitted that it was a wake-up call for him and it marked a "big transition" in his life, where he began to focus more on his family.

February 2019: Tom Brady supports Gisele Bündchen's career

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

In addition to modeling, Büdchen is also a long-time environmental activist, and when her work was honored at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala in Los Angeles, Brady was right by her side. The couple walked the carpet together at the event, showing lots of PDA and posing for pictures together.

"She's inspiring me in so many ways. It's really special for her, and I love that she's here celebrating," Brady said.

February 26, 2019: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen celebrate their 10th anniversary

In honor of the couple's 10th anniversary, Bündchen posted some never-before-seen wedding photos along with a heartfelt message. The caption read, "I can't believe it's already been 10 years since we've chosen to walk this life together... and what incredible 10 years we've had! There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family. Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special. May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come. Te amo tanto."

November 2019: Gisele Bündchen calls Tom Brady her "cozy blanket"

In a sweet Instagram post, Bündchen reflected on how she, as a Brazilian, endured the brutal New England winters. The photo showed Brady holding Bündchen inside of his jacket while they looked into each other's eyes. The model captioned it, "My friends always ask me as a Brazilian how do I survive the New England cold. I have a really cozy @tombrady blanket."

Brady commented on his wife's post, writing, "And you have my heart too."

February 14, 2020: Tom Brady honors Gisele Bündchen on Valentine's Day

Neilson Barnard/Getty

On Valentine's Day, the quarterback called his wife of nearly 11 years his "forever Valentine" in a Twitter tribute. He also shared a photo of Bündchen playfully biting his ear.

March 2020: Tom Brady leaves the New England Patriots and signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady shocked fans when he announced his departure from the New England Patriots in March 2020 after 20 years with the team. A few days later, he revealed he had signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the upcoming season.

Following the news, the Brady family moved from Boston to Tampa Bay, Florida.

February 7, 2021: Tom Brady wins the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady and the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, 2021 — marking his first Super Bowl win with his new team.

Bündchen was in the stands wearing a black T-shirt emblazoned with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo and "Go Bucs!" Following the win, she posted a celebratory message on Instagram, writing, "Congratulations Bucs for an incredible team win last night!!! A lot of people didn't believe you could do it, but you all showed that with time, dedication, trust in one another and with teamwork anything is possible. Congratulations my love!"

October 29, 2021: Tom Brady acknowledges Gisele Bündchen's sacrifices for his career

On his Let's Go! podcast, Brady discussed how Bündchen has had to hold "down the house" while he built his NFL career and said he appreciates the sacrifices she has made in her own career for their family.

"I think there's things that she wants to accomplish," he said. "You know, she hasn't worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida."

October 31, 2021: Gisele Bündchen and kids dress up as Tampa Bay pirates for Halloween

Kevin C. Cox/Getty

The whole family showed their support for Brady's new team on Halloween when they dressed up as Tampa Bay pirates. Bündchen posed in a picture alongside her two kids and captioned it, "Hope you all had a great Halloween! Arrr from the Tampa Bay pirates!!! 🏴‍☠️ ❤️."

Brady commented on the post, "My favorite Pirates in the universe ‼️‼️‼️😍😍😍."

February 1, 2022: Tom Brady announces his retirement from football

Gisele Bundchen Instagram

In February 2022, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins. On an episode of his Let's Go! podcast, he explained that his desire to spend more time with Bündchen and his kids contributed to his decision. "My wife is my biggest supporter. It pains her to see me get hit out there," he said. "She deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad."

Bünched showed her support for his decision by posting an emotional statement on Twitter. "What a ride my love!" she wrote alongside the attached statement, which detailed how proud she was of Brady.

Later, a source told PEOPLE that Bündchen had been ready for Brady to retire for some time.

"Gisele has been hoping he would retire already for a few years, especially after he won the Super Bowl with the Bucs," the insider told PEOPLE. "She's really happy because she would really worry about him. She hates seeing him get hit."

March 2022: Tom Brady un-retires from football with Gisele Bündchen's support

Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Just six weeks after Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, he changed his mind and decided to come back for a 23rd season. He wrote on Twitter, "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

Bündchen was nothing but supportive of the decision and commented on the post, "Here we go again! Let's go lovvvey! Let's go Bucs!"

"Gisele has been vocal about wanting him to retire for years but she's also his biggest cheerleader. He would never do it if she weren't on board," a source told PEOPLE. "Everything they do they decide as a family."

May 18, 2022: Gisele Bündchen holds the title of supermom in her home with Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen Instagram

In an interview with British Vogue, the supermodel revealed she is "grateful" Brady "lets her take the reins when it comes to their family." The seven-time Super Bowl champion supports her and all of her decisions. In fact, she convinced Brady with her decision to have an at-home birth.

"I remember, in the beginning, he wasn't into the idea of home birth. He was like, 'You're not going to do that, because you're going to die,' " she said. He agreed after she persuaded him to do research on home births by watching multiple videos.

"I made it clear that this is my body and I'm going to decide how I give birth," she continued.

"I don't think relationships just happen; it's never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids," she told the outlet.

June 6, 2022: Gisele Bündchen promotes Tom Brady's new line with a video of him in his underwear

Brady took a page from Bünchen's style book. On June 6, 2022, Bündchen teased her husband's new BRADY apparel brand on her Instagram. In the Instagram Story, Brady hid behind a towel while the model captured a closer look at him in his BRADY boxer briefs.

"What is this? Let me see. Let me see your underwear," she said. "Is that Brady Brand underwear?"

In 2021, Bündchen opened up to WSJ. Magazine about her husband's affinity for fashion. "He loves clothes way more than I do," she said at the time. "He has great taste and understands and really cares about what people want, what can help them feel good. That's what fashion is about."

July 2022: Tom Brady talks about the most challenging part of parenting with Gisele Bündchen

During an episode of Spotify's DRIVE podcast, the football star discussed how he is raising his children with Bündchen. He explained to host Jim Farley that raising his children to understand their privilege is "probably the hardest thing" due to his and Bündchen's humble beginnings.

"We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that ... we get off a plane and there's people waiting there for us and we get ushered in," he said. "That's my kids' reality which is the hard part to say, guys, this is not the way reality really is ... what can we do about that?"

He continued, "I think we can try to create experiences that are more along the lines of what most kids go through even though they will still have experiences that a lot of kids never do have."