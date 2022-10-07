The marital problems between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have been going on for years, a source tells PEOPLE after the couple each hired divorce attorneys.

"[The problems] are 10 years old," the insider said of the couple. "This has been going on forever. This is nothing new to either of them."

Reports of a rift between Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, have emerged over recent months and picked up when Brady returned to the NFL after previously announcing he'd retire. The choice to go back on that decision has led to "a lot of tension" between the longtime couple, multiple sources told PEOPLE.

Brady, a quarterback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has played four games of the 2022 season so far — and Bündchen has not been present at any of them.

"Gisele is doing fine," the first source told PEOPLE of how the supermodel is handling her future with Brady. "She is getting her stuff in order. They are both over [fighting for their marriage] and it's happening now so they can do their own thing and move on."

But at the same time, the source adds, "They are both smart people and number one in their field. They know together they are worth more."

Brady and Bündchen share two children — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, along with Brady's son John Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Amid their fighting this summer, Bündchen was interviewed for a lengthy feature in the September issue of Elle where she opened up about her concerns with Brady playing football, namely that it is a "violent sport."

Dider Malige, the hairstylist who worked with Bündchen on the photoshoot, tells PEOPLE that the supermodel had "good energy" during the photo shoot.

"Gisele is an electric battery," Malige said. "So much good energy. We all had a special day."

"I am sure a lot was going on in her head," Malige added. "I wish her the best, she is a family person... a mother hen."

A source close to Brady recently told PEOPLE that the quarterback is "hurt" about the latest developments in his marriage.

"It's pretty obvious that he's hurting," they said. "He feels very hurt by her."

"She is the one steering the divorce," they added. "She is playing offense and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he's only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn't want this to be ugly, he doesn't want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible."