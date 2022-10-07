Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Troubles 'Have Been Going on Forever': Source

A source told PEOPLE that conflict in their marriage "is nothing new to either of them"

By
Jason Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 7, 2022 09:00 AM
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty

The marital problems between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have been going on for years, a source tells PEOPLE after the couple each hired divorce attorneys.

"[The problems] are 10 years old," the insider said of the couple. "This has been going on forever. This is nothing new to either of them."

Reports of a rift between Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, have emerged over recent months and picked up when Brady returned to the NFL after previously announcing he'd retire. The choice to go back on that decision has led to "a lot of tension" between the longtime couple, multiple sources told PEOPLE.

Brady, a quarterback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has played four games of the 2022 season so far — and Bündchen has not been present at any of them.

"Gisele is doing fine," the first source told PEOPLE of how the supermodel is handling her future with Brady. "She is getting her stuff in order. They are both over [fighting for their marriage] and it's happening now so they can do their own thing and move on."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock (13400496v) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> (12) reacts during the first half an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans Buccaneers Saints Football, New Orleans, United States - 18 Sep 2021
Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock

But at the same time, the source adds, "They are both smart people and number one in their field. They know together they are worth more."

Brady and Bündchen share two children — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, along with Brady's son John Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Amid their fighting this summer, Bündchen was interviewed for a lengthy feature in the September issue of Elle where she opened up about her concerns with Brady playing football, namely that it is a "violent sport."

Dider Malige, the hairstylist who worked with Bündchen on the photoshoot, tells PEOPLE that the supermodel had "good energy" during the photo shoot.

"Gisele is an electric battery," Malige said. "So much good energy. We all had a special day."

"I am sure a lot was going on in her head," Malige added. "I wish her the best, she is a family person... a mother hen."

RELATED VIDEO: Gisele Bündchen Has Hired a Divorce Lawyer, Tom Brady 'Trying to Figure Out What to Do': Sources

A source close to Brady recently told PEOPLE that the quarterback is "hurt" about the latest developments in his marriage.

"It's pretty obvious that he's hurting," they said. "He feels very hurt by her."

"She is the one steering the divorce," they added. "She is playing offense and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he's only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn't want this to be ugly, he doesn't want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible."

Related Articles
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady Is 'Hurting' amid Marital Troubles with Gisele Bündchen, Source Says: 'He Doesn't Want to Fight'
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Has Been Working with a Divorce Lawyer for 'Weeks' amid Tom Brady Marriage Troubles
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Portfolio of Million-Dollar Real Estate
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)
What's at Stake If Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Divorce? Attorneys Weigh In
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Gisele Bündchen Steps Out with Her Kids as Sources Confirm She and Tom Brady Hired Divorce Lawyers
Tom Brady and Gisele
Tom Brady Hires a Divorce Lawyer After Gisele Bündchen Retains Her Own: Source
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Gisele Bündchen Has Hired a Divorce Lawyer, Tom Brady 'Trying to Figure Out What to Do': Sources
tom-brady-gisele-bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Under Pressure: A Timeline
Tom Brady, Gisele
Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Attend Tom Brady's First Home Game of the Season
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Takes the Field in Tampa — Without Gisele Bündchen and Kids Seen in Stands — After Hurricane Ian
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Posts Sweet and Hilarious Messages About Daughter Prior to Sunday's Game
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with his daughter Vivian on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady's Kids (But Not Gisele Bündchen) Cheer Him on During Buccaneers' Home Opener
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Takes Kids to Miami as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Evacuate Ahead of Hurricane Ian
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with his daughter Vivian on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady Shares Cute Moments with His Kids During Buccaneers' Home Opener
Tom Brady
Tom Brady 'Happy' the Buccaneers Are 'Able to Head' to Tampa for Sunday's Game amid Hurricane Ian