Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

By
Steve Helling,
Glenn Garner,
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Linda Marx
Linda Marx

Linda Marx is a longtime contributor to PEOPLE in the areas of entertainment, politics, sports, fashion, design, travel and business. She is an internationally syndicated writer and columnist, and a regular writer for a variety of publications on subjects like culture, design, profiles, politics, pets, business, travel, sports, fashion, lifestyle, humor and art.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 16, 2022 08:33 PM
Tom Brady and Gisele
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen. Photo: George Pimentel/Getty

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE.

The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling.

"Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider.

A second source adds: "During the season, they live separate lives."

Meanwhile, a third source tells PEOPLE that while Brady's decision to un-retire has been a sticking point for the supermodel, who has said that she wants him to be more present with their kids — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, along with Brady's son John Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan — the football legend makes sure to find time for his family.

"No other husband gets six months off a year to be totally devoted to just their family," the source says. "And during the season, yes he travels for games and trains, but he's with his family a lot too."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a>, Gisele Bundchen, and family
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family after the 2021 Super Bowl. Gisele Bundchen Instagram

The couple owns a $17 million home in the upscale Indian Creek Village of Miami.

"They both want to live in Miami, they love it, and have loads of friends there," the first source says.

They add: "I don't think there is any formal separation at this point, they would like to work things out."

Brady previously came off an 11-day absence from the Buccaneers last month after he was excused to "deal with some personal things."

He addressed the absence to reporters after his return, saying: "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."

RELATED VIDEO: Gisele Bündchen Talks Tom Brady's NFL Return as She Says She Stepped Back in Career to Raise Kids

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and his Brazilian model wife have been "hitting a rough patch," a source told PEOPLE last week: "There's a lot of tension. She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that."

They added that Brady "knows that this is his last season" in the NFL "if he wants to stay married."

Brady and Bündchen tied the knot one month after they got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Feb. 26, 2009, at St. Monica Catholic Church in California.

Related Articles
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Gisele Bündchen Currently Not Set to Attend Tom Brady's First Game: 'Nothing Is in Place'
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bündchen 'Hitting a Rough Patch' in Marriage: 'There's a Lot of Tension'
Gisele Bündchen Elle Magazine
Gisele Bündchen Talks Tom Brady's NFL Return as She Says She Stepped Back in Career to Raise Kids
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady's Return to NFL 'Put a Strain' on Marriage with Gisele Bündchen: She 'Believes Enough Is Enough'
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Gisele Bündchen Posts Birthday Message to Her Sister With Pic From Wedding to Tom Brady
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Want Tom Brady 'Playing Until the Wheels Fall Off': Source
Tom Brady and family
Gisele Bündchen Feels Like Tom Brady 'Needs to Be Home' for Their Kids, Says Source
Tom Brady and family
Gisele Bündchen Takes Kids to Miami Water Park After Tom Brady Returns to NFL from Personal Leave
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen Has 'Concerns' About Tom Brady Playing: 'Had Those Conversations with Him Over and Over'
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen Tweets Support for Husband Tom Brady, but Skips His First Game amid 'Rough Patch'
IWC brand ambassador and seven-time World Champion quarterback Tom Brady during The Big Pilot Challenge, an entertaining charity golf challenge organized by IWC Schaffhausen at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida
Tom Brady Says Family and Football Are the 'Most Important' Things to Him After Return to the NFL
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady Wants to 'Be a Good Father' But Football Is 'Such a Big Draw' to Him: Source
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady 'Knows This Is His Last Season If He Wants to Stay Married' to Gisele Bündchen: Source
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Says He 'Wasn't' Out Filming 'The Masked Singer' : 'Wouldn't Really Fit My Profile'
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Flies to Son's Football Practice After Returning from Personal Leave: 'Such a Sweet Dad'