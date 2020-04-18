Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Fund Over 10 Million Meals amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are doing their part to help those in need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The NFL star, 42, partnered with Wheels Up to donate 10 million meals to Feeding America, he announced earlier this month. “Happy to support those in need and we all must continue to support each other,” Brady wrote on his Instagram Story Friday.

Bündchen, 39, also spoke about giving back and supporting others amid the global health crisis. “I’ve been researching ways I can help during this time. Now more than ever, we need to have solidarity and empathy,” the supermodel said on Instagram Saturday.

“I wanted to share some organizations that I am donating to in case anyone would like to support them too. In Brazil, in addition to supporting the Santa Casa de Misericórdia hospital in Porto Alegre, I am creating a special fund, called Luz Alliance, in partnership with the @brazilfound, to help children, the elderly and the most vulnerable families, through the donation of food and hygiene kits,” Bündchen said.

“In the United States, we partnered with @wheelsup8760 and @feedingamerica on their @mealsup initiative and donated to food banks in both Tampa @feedingtampabay and Boston @gr8bosfoodbank,” she said. “Everyone can find their own way of doing good. The important thing is to take care of each other the best way we can.”

Brady and Bündchen donated 750,000 meals to a food bank in Tampa Bay, Florida, giving back to their new community after Brady announced his move from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The couple matched that same donation to the Greater Boston Food Bank, according to a post on the organization’s Facebook page.

“Thank you, Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen for supporting our mission to end hunger here, especially in this time of uncertainty and in response to the impact of COVID-19,” the April 2 post reads. “With your donation, we will provide 750K meals to those in need.”

Feeding America, the country’s largest hunger-relief and food rescue organization, posted in response to Brady, writing, “Such an amazing gift! Thank you, Tom, for helping us get much-needed meals to our neighbors during this uncertain time.”

Brady also participated in a star-studded online poker tournament last week in order to raise money for Feeding America.

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Sandler, Jason Bateman, Sarah Silverman and many others also joined in on the charity game, which raised $1.75 million.

“Last year USDA reported that 37 million people face hunger in America and the Feeding America network of food banks distributed 4.2 billion meals,” Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said in a press release. “This year, the COVID-19 crisis is driving more of our neighbors into food insecurity and putting a strain on food banks to provide more meals. Never has the charitable food system faced such tremendous challenge, and we need all the resources we can get to help our neighbors during this terrible time.”

