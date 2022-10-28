Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady quickly got a jump on their divorce, with the former couple finalizing the terms of their split the same day they filed. The divorce paperwork was submitted on Friday morning and approved by a judge soon after, rendering both Brady and Bündchen single.

Quick divorces are rare, but not unheard of, according to NYC divorce attorney Jacqueline Newman of Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP, who is not connected to Brady or Bündchen.

"They had already entered into a settlement agreement, which typically includes both financial and custodial issues," Newman tells PEOPLE. "By the time it was filed, they already had custody, child support, alimony figured out."

After the couple negotiated the terms of their split, a judge had to give a final approval.

"After a couple agrees on everything, the judge takes a look at the agreement and approves it," says Newman. "There are situations where judges reject the agreement, usually in a child support situation. But that happens rarely, and usually if the child support seems to be skewed. But that clearly isn't an issue here."

Sources told PEOPLE that that the couple had agreed on the terms by Friday morning.

"The settlement is all worked out," a source with knowledge of the situation tells PEOPLE. "They've been working on the terms this whole time."

The source added: "They agreed to joint custody of the kids."

In a statement posted to his Instagram story, Brady, 45, said that they made the decision to divorce "amicably."

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

Additionally, the athlete said he and Bündchen, 42, decided "to end" their marriage "after much consideration."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told fans that he and Bündchen are "blessed with beautiful and wonderful children" who the couple will continue to "work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Brady stated that separating from his wife is, "of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world."

He continued: "However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."

Bündchen also shared a statement on Instagram, saying that they had "grown apart," but also said they came to the decision to divorce "amicably."

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."