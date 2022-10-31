Tom Brady Was 'Really Trying to Fix' Marriage to Gisele Bündchen But It Was 'Too Little, Too Late'

"She gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn't," a source tells PEOPLE

By Steve Helling
and
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on October 31, 2022 04:21 PM

Before their swift divorce on Friday, Tom Brady was "really trying to fix" his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. But at that point it was "too little, too late," a source tells PEOPLE.

The insider says that "near the end" of their marriage, Brady, 45, "was trying to make things work, and to make things right."

"But at that point, it was a little bit too little, too late," for Bündchen, 42, the source close to Brady says. "She gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn't."

And now, after 13 years of marriage, the pair are both legally single. Per a three-page legal document obtained by PEOPLE, the petition for the dissolution of marriage was filed and finalized on Oct. 28 in Glades County, Florida. The paperwork officially declares the marriage as dissolved, and "irretrievably broken."

The source says that Bündchen felt Brady "wasn't as attentive as he should've been."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a>
Tom brady and Gisele. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"That's what [Gisele] wanted: to be heard. And he wasn't hearing her," says the source.

Brady was "busy following his passion" during their 13-year marriage, which the source says "is good" for him, but it ultimately left the model feeling that "he wasn't hearing what she was saying."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a>, Giselle Bundchen
Tom Brady, son Benjamin, Gisele Bundchen.

"When he's in the middle of a season, [Brady] does what most NFL players do: live, breathe, eat and sleep football," a source close to Brady says. "Tom is more like that than anyone."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">tom brady</a>, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty

Another source, though, pushed back on the idea that Brady wasn't present in the marriage, or with their family.

"He was always there for her and the kids. Even during football," they say. "He's an anomaly because he's played for so long. Yes, he worked just like any parent worked, but he always spends a great deal of time with his family."

