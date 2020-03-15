Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Enjoy Romantic Stroll on the Beach During Trip to Costa Rica

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are enjoying their vacation in Costa Rica.

The NFL star and his supermodel wife were seen enjoying a romantic walk on the beach during a family trip to the Central American country.

Brady, 42, sported a pair of red and white checked swim trunks while Bündchen, 39, opted for a thin-strapped navy bikini. The two showed off their toned bodies as they strolled the shore side by side.

The former Victoria’s Secret model was spotted wrapping her arms around Brady’s neck as the pair shares a passionate kiss.

Their vacation comes at a time of uncertainty for Brady and his NFL career.

Earlier this month, the Boston Herald reported that the NFL star’s recent phone call with the New England franchise’s coach Bill Belichick “didn’t go well.”

The outlet reported that their phone call doesn’t necessarily mean Brady won’t stay in New England, but didn’t give details of the check-in. A source told NFL.com last month that the Patriots, at the time, were willing to fork over $30 million a year to keep Brady on the team’s roster.

Bündchen told fans on Instagram last month that even she doesn’t know where their family will be living later this year.

“I would love to know where I’m going to be living this year, but I don’t know that yet,” she said during an Instagram Story Q&A. “But hopefully somewhere nice. And [wherever] my husband is happy playing. So we will see.”

The Brady family supposedly moved from Massachusetts to Greenwich, Connecticut, in January.

Though Brady is reported to be keeping his options open when it comes to which team he will play for in the upcoming season, he alluded that he wouldn’t be going anywhere on Instagram in January after the Patriots dropped out of the NFL playoffs.

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again,” he said at the time. “And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”