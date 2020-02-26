Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Throwback Photo

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are celebrating 11 years since they tied the knot!

On Wednesday, the Brazilian model shared a smiling throwback photo of the two on Instagram, with Bündchen sweetly holding onto the New England Patriots star’s arm while he appeared ready to cut a celebratory wedding cake.

“I can’t believe it’s been 11 years since we devoured this delicious cake after we came home from our wedding,” Bündchen, 39, wrote in English and in Portuguese. “Happy anniversary love of my lifey!!! Thank you for making life so sweet!”

In his own post, Brady praised his wife, writing, “The first slide is where we met and the second slide is what we’ve become. You have always been the one to hold us up and you love us the way no one else can. And we love you so much in return. Happy Anniversary Love of my Life.”

The model and the NFL quarterback, 42, married in 2009 and have two children together: son Benjamin Reign, 10, and daughter Vivian Rose, 7. Brady also has son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 12, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Earlier this month, Brady honored his wife on Valentine’s Day with a touching message on Twitter and Instagram.

Alongside a playful photo of Bündchen cozying up to her husband and cradling his head, Brady wrote, “My forever Valentine,” simply adding a red heart emoji.

The model responded to her husband’s post with her own social media message for the romantic holiday.

“My forever Valentine.Te amo! Wishing you all a happy Valentine’s Day,” Bündchen captioned a similar photo of the couple. “Meu eterno namorado. Te amo! Desejando a todos um dia cheio de amor!”

Last August, the pair put their Boston mansion on the market for $35 million, fueling rumors that the longtime Patriots player planned to retire from the sport this year.

Still, in January, Brady assured fans that he wouldn’t be retiring and alluded to his allegiance to the Boston team in a lengthy message on Instagram to express that he was “so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support” his fans have given him.

“I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose,” wrote Brady. “But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way.”