Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Among Celebrities Sued in Lawsuit Against Crypto Company FTX

Steph Curry, Naomi Osaka and Shaquille O'Neal, who also endorsed the company, were additionally named in the lawsuit

By
Published on November 17, 2022 01:39 PM
Tom Brady, Gisele
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen. Photo: George Pimentel/Getty

Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen are among a roster of celebrities who have been named as defendants in a class-action lawsuit against the bankrupt crypto-currency company FTX.

The lawsuit, filed by an investor on Tuesday, alleges that by endorsing the company, the former couple — along with Naomi Osaka, Steph Curry, Shaquille O'Neal, Larry David and others — brought credibility to the business, according to the Associated Press.

"Part of the scheme employed by the FTX Entities involved utilizing some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment — like these Defendants — to raise funds and drive American consumers to invest ... pouring billions of dollars into the deceptive FTX platform to keep the whole scheme afloat," the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit comes less than a week after the Bahamas-based company sought bankruptcy protection after amassing billions of dollars worth of losses, per the AP. Its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, is facing investigations by state and federal authorities.

A rep for Brady and Bündchen did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for a comment.

Along with relying on celebrity testimonials, the company also had the naming rights to the FTX Arena in Miami.

A representative for the Miami Heat told ESPN last Friday that signage would be removed from the arena in the near future.

"The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing," the county and team said in a joint statement. "Miami-Dade County and the Miami HEAT are immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX. We will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena."

FTX also had previous sponsorship deals with the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards, in addition to naming rights to a Formula One racing team, per ESPN.

Celebrity endorsements for emerging crypto companies have not been without controversy.

Stephen Curry attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Last month, Kim Kardashian agreed to settle charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) "for touting on social media a crypto asset security offered and sold by EthereumMax without disclosing the payment she received for the promotion."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The SEC announced the charges on Oct. 3 in an official release, and stated that SKIMS founder, 42, "agreed to settle the charges, pay $1.26 million in penalties, disgorgement, and interest, and cooperate with the Commission's ongoing investigation" without admitting or denying the SEC's findings.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement that Kardashian's case "is a reminder that, when celebrities or influencers endorse investment opportunities, including crypto asset securities, it doesn't mean that those investment products are right for all investors."

"We encourage investors to consider an investment's potential risks and opportunities in light of their own financial goals," he said.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Agrees to Pay $1.26 Million to Settle SEC Crypto Charges
Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat poses for a photo with wife Siohvaughn, during the Heats NBA championship victory parade at American Airlines Arena on June 23, 2006 in Miami, Florida
Who Is Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade? Everything to Know
MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes to the field prior to kick off of the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Back to Business Recapping Game on Radio Show as Gisele Bündchen Is Spotted in Costa Rica
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark LoMoglio/AP/Shutterstock (13611332ag) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reaches back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Tampa, Fla Rams Buccaneers Football, Tampa, United States - 06 Nov 2022
Tom Brady Leads Tampa Bay to Narrow Victory in First Game Following Divorce from Gisele Bündchen
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field looking disappointed after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 16, 2022.
Tom Brady 'Didn't Want' to Divorce Gisele Bündchen, Says Source: 'This Was Not Tom's Idea'
Tom Brady and family
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Kids Will Have 'Full Access' to Both Parents After Divorce: Source
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady Was 'Really Trying to Fix' Marriage to Gisele Bündchen But It Was 'Too Little, Too Late'
Gisele Bündchen and tom brady divorce
Gisele Bündchen Is Fine After Tom Brady Divorce, Says Source: 'She Has Lived Her Own Life for Years'
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to File for Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks into the stands before the regular season game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 27, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Admits Gisele Bündchen Marriage Struggles Spilled into Football in First Interview Since Divorce
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Divorce Is Officially Finalized
NEW YORK - MAY 05: Actress/model Gisele Bundchen and athlete Tom Brady attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala "Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)
A Look Back at Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Through the Years
Tom Brady and family
Tom Brady Spends Weekend with Kids amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Source Says They Have 'Same Goal'
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady Calls Divorce from Gisele Bündchen 'Painful and Difficult'
tom brady, gisele bundchen
How Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Were Able to Finalize Their Divorce Agreement So Quickly
NEW YORK - MAY 05: Actress/model Gisele Bundchen and athlete Tom Brady attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala "Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)
Gisele Bündchen Explains Decision for Tom Brady Divorce: 'We Have Grown Apart'