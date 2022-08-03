Tom Brady Gets the Ultimate Birthday Present from Teammate Leonard Fournette — a GOAT Cake!

"Happy 100th Birthday" a card alongside the vanilla and buttercream-iced cake jokingly read

By
Published on August 3, 2022 01:37 PM
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is interviewed with Leonard Fournette #28 after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9.
Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette pulled quite the sneak attack on his quarterback Tom Brady.

Fournette, 27, celebrated the G.O.A.T.'s 45th birthday one day early by gifting Brady with a cake shaped like — what else — a goat!

"Happy early bday to my old head @TomBrady" Fournette wrote on Twitter, alongside a picture of the cake.

The cake was delivered to the Bucs' training facility and featured a humorous placard alongside which read "Happy 100th birthday."

Fournette initially had some reservations about gifting the NFL legend with such a sugar-laden treat, given Brady's notoriously limited diet, ESPN reported.

"With him, his diet is strict ... he doesn't eat sugar," Fournette told the outlet, but he went ahead anyway with the surprise.

Kristina Lavallee and her staff at The Cake Girl in Tampa designed the dessert, which features a vanilla cake, buttercream icing and fondant horns.

Leonard Fournette got <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> a GOAT cake for his birthday
Leonard Fournette's GOAT cake for Tom Brady. The Cake Girl/Instagram

Brady's dedication to his diet and fitness is nearly as legendary as the athlete's stats, but he's been known to make exceptions on special occasions.

Last fall, he told Oprah Winfrey on his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray that he eats whatever he wants on Thanksgiving Day.

"What are you actually eating at the Thanksgiving table?" Winfrey, 67, asked him.

Brady laughed and replied, "Just like everyone else."

IWC brand ambassador and seven-time World Champion quarterback <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> during The Big Pilot Challenge, an entertaining charity golf challenge organized by IWC Schaffhausen at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida
Tom Brady. Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

He added, "That's the one meal where I'm like, screw it, let's go for it. And we all get to enjoy it."

The quarterback's highly regimented diet was outlined in his 2017 book, The TB12 Method, which covers the training, wellness and conditioning system he created with his TB12 business partner Alex Guerrero, and is frequently cited as a reason for Brady's longevity in the sport.

"I don't plan 'cheat days' … I actually don't believe in the idea," Brady told PEOPLE at the time. "The way I eat makes me feel great. But I believe in the ideas of balance and moderation, and if I'm in a place with incredible food, I'll absolutely try it."

Related Articles
Tom Brady, Oprah Winfrey
Tom Brady Says Thanksgiving Is the One Meal When He Says 'Screw It' to His Infamous Diet
tom Brady Alex
Tom Brady's Body Coach, TB12 Co-Founder Shares Secrets to Prepping Him for His 22nd NFL Season
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and family
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Most Adorable Family Photos
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen Posts Sweet 45th Birthday Tribute to Husband Tom Brady: 'You Are So Loved'
the rock; hamburger
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Prince Charles And Lady Diana Spencer (later To Become Princess Diana) At Buckingham Palace On The Day Of Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Relationship Timeline
Card Placeholder Image
See the Best Celebrity Birthday Cakes
2016 New England Patriots Training Camp
Tom Brady Doesn't Do 'Cheat Days': 'I Believe in the Ideas of Balance and Moderation'
Tom Brady, Donald Trump
Tom Brady Says Relationship with Donald Trump Was 'Mischaracterized': 'Haven't Talked' in Years
13283669 Winona Oak 13283662 Fior 13283804 Christian Lalama 13284899 James Reid
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists That Should Be on Your Playlists This Spring
tom brady
Tom Brady Celebrates His Mom's 77th Birthday: 'All The Good in Our Lives Is Thanks to You'
Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski friendship
Tom Brady Reacts to Teammate Rob Gronkowski Retiring a Second Time: 'You Deserve It'
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Tries to 'Impart My Wisdom' to Help Teammates 'Reach Their Potential'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
Christina Haack
Celebs in Bed! Christina Haack Cuddles With Sons Brayden and Hudson, Plus More Stars Snuggle Up
working out like Tom Brady
We Tried It: A Tom Brady-Inspired Workout at His TB12 Sports Therapy Center