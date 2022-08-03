Tom Brady Gets the Ultimate Birthday Present from Teammate Leonard Fournette — a GOAT Cake!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette pulled quite the sneak attack on his quarterback Tom Brady.

Fournette, 27, celebrated the G.O.A.T.'s 45th birthday one day early by gifting Brady with a cake shaped like — what else — a goat!

"Happy early bday to my old head @TomBrady" Fournette wrote on Twitter, alongside a picture of the cake.

The cake was delivered to the Bucs' training facility and featured a humorous placard alongside which read "Happy 100th birthday."

Fournette initially had some reservations about gifting the NFL legend with such a sugar-laden treat, given Brady's notoriously limited diet, ESPN reported.

"With him, his diet is strict ... he doesn't eat sugar," Fournette told the outlet, but he went ahead anyway with the surprise.

Kristina Lavallee and her staff at The Cake Girl in Tampa designed the dessert, which features a vanilla cake, buttercream icing and fondant horns.

Brady's dedication to his diet and fitness is nearly as legendary as the athlete's stats, but he's been known to make exceptions on special occasions.

Last fall, he told Oprah Winfrey on his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray that he eats whatever he wants on Thanksgiving Day.

"What are you actually eating at the Thanksgiving table?" Winfrey, 67, asked him.

Brady laughed and replied, "Just like everyone else."

He added, "That's the one meal where I'm like, screw it, let's go for it. And we all get to enjoy it."

The quarterback's highly regimented diet was outlined in his 2017 book, The TB12 Method, which covers the training, wellness and conditioning system he created with his TB12 business partner Alex Guerrero, and is frequently cited as a reason for Brady's longevity in the sport.

"I don't plan 'cheat days' … I actually don't believe in the idea," Brady told PEOPLE at the time. "The way I eat makes me feel great. But I believe in the ideas of balance and moderation, and if I'm in a place with incredible food, I'll absolutely try it."