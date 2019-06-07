Tom Brady Chugs Beer, Shows Off Super Bowl Rings at Ceremony for Number 6

That moment when… pic.twitter.com/ADZEOphpCo — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

The New England Patriots know how to party.

On Thursday night, Patriots owner Robert Kraft held a banquet at his home to present Tom Brady and the team with Super Bowl rings after winning their sixth championship in franchise history. The 9.85-carat rings possess an average of 422 diamonds and 20 blue sapphires, making them the largest Super Bowl rings ever made, according to USA Today.

The interior of the ring has the team’s motto, “We are all Patriots,” engraved on it, and the side of the massive piece of jewelry also has the phrase, “Still Here” — which became the team’s rallying cry last season. In a post to their Twitter account, the Patriots called it, “The greatest ring of all-time.”

Brady, who has led the franchise to every one of its titles, couldn’t contain his excitement while making his way to the event with his wife, Gisele Bündchen. The 41-year-old even wore all five rings while driving his car to Kraft’s home, which Bündchen filmed in a post to her Instagram story.

After receiving his ring, Brady kept the celebration going, and was challenged by lineman David Andrews in a beer chugging contest, who Brady swiftly beat. Brady’s four-second chug would likely leave Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers in awe, as he was roasted when he couldn’t finish his beer while at a Milwaukee Bucks game last month.

Tom Brady.

Kings stay king.pic.twitter.com/CHDOttlAAn — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 7, 2019

While Brady — considered the best quarterback of all-time — also has the most Super Bowl wins of any other player, Bill Belichick has two more rings than him, thanks to the two he won while on the coaching staff of the New York Giants.

The event on Thursday was one of the first times Patriots owner Kraft has made an appearance since he was charged in February with soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor in Florida.

In a notice to appear in court previously obtained by PEOPLE, authorities alleged they had video of spa employees performing sex acts on Kraft on at least two occasions in January, including the morning of the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, when the Patriots earned a trip to the Super Bowl.

Gisele/Instagram

“I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years,” Kraft wrote in a March statement, referencing his late wife Myra, who died of cancer at age 68 in 2011.

“As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and to try to make a difference,” he added, in part. “I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through these actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect.”