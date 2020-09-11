"Oh man, that's probably off the table," said Tom Brady

Tom Brady Says Game Day Sex with Wife Gisele Bündchen Is Not Part of His Pre-Game Ritual

Tom Brady is opening up about his sex life with wife Gisele Bündchen.

In Thursday's episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 43, shared his stance on getting intimate on the day of the big game.

“Do you make love to your wife on a game day or is that off the table?" asked Shepard.

"Oh man, that's probably off the table," Brady answered with a laugh.

Although the pro athlete, who celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary with the supermodel earlier this year, went on to share that he “wouldn’t say it’s probably never happened, I don’t think that would be the moment.”

"That wouldn't be my pre-game warm-up," he playfully added.

During the interview, the father of three also opened up about how his family is adjusting to life in Tampa Bay.

“We came to Florida for the last five months and my daughter’s like, ‘Daddy, what are we gonna do for Christmas? What are we gonna do for Halloween? Is there Halloween in Tampa?' " he said of daughter Vivian Lake, 7, noting that she's not the biggest fan of the warm weather either.

“Every time we eat, we eat outside and it’s like 85 degrees, [and] she won’t eat outside with us. She goes inside the house,” he said. “She’s like, ‘Daddy, I do not like it this hot all the time.’ ”

Brady and Bündchen are also parents to 10-year-old son Benjamin and the quarterback shares son John “Jack” Edward, 12, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and Bündchen celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in February, with the pair each sharing sentimental tributes to one another.

“I can’t believe it’s been 11 years since we devoured this delicious cake after we came home from our wedding,” wrote the Brazilian model, 40, alongside a photo that showed the pair getting ready to cut the cake on their big day. “Happy anniversary love of my lifey!!! Thank you for making life so sweet!”

In his own post, Brady praised his wife, as he reflected on how far the pair have come over the years.

“The first slide is where we met and the second slide is what we’ve become,” he wrote, alongside one photo that showed the model standing outside a wine bar, and another of her smiling down on their children.