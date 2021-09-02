Tom Brady Fully Vaccinated, Coach Bruce Arians Says as Bucs Reach '100 Percent' Vaccination Rate

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now the second NFL team to have a 100 percent vaccination rate after the Atlanta Falcons became the first

Even before the 2021 regular season kick-off, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already won a title: they're the second organization in the NFL to be fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told reporters and news outlets that "100 percent" of the team's players, coaches, and staff have received COVID-19 vaccines prior to the new season. Though Brady was not specifically named, the "100 percent" vaccination rate implied that the seven-time Super Bowl winner is fully vaccinated.

Brady, 44, hadn't yet publicly disclosed his vaccination status.

Also on Thursday, running back Leonard Fournette said he had a change of heart about the vaccine. "You can still catch it, but it makes it a lot better to have the shot," he told reporters. "We need every hand in here in these next couple of games coming up ... Just trying to be the best teammate I could be ... Trying to be the bigger person and get it over with."

Last Wednesday, Arians said he would be implementing his own COVID-related rules for his defending champion players, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, according to NFL.com, which reported that Arians' restrictions include the players not being able to leave the team hotel and eliminating family visits during road trips.

The Atlanta Falcons became the first NFL team to have their entire roster vaccinated against COVID when the team made the announcement in August.

Talks of vaccination rates in the NFL are a hot topic as the 2021 season will begin this month. The NFL currently does not require players to be fully vaccinated against COVID but has implemented quarantine protocols for unvaccinated players. Meanwhile, more NFL athletes are being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list with some team rules being more relaxed than a season ago.

Brady joins the club of high-profile players in the league to choose to be fully vaccinated, including Aaron Rodgers.

Last Thursday, the reigning league MVP and Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, told reporters and news outlets that he's "been immunized" ahead of the upcoming season for which some teammates have refused to get the vaccine.

"It's an interesting issue that I think we will see played out through the entire season," the one-time Jeopardy! guest host said. "There's guys on the team that haven't been vaccinated and it's a personal decision, not going to judge those guys."

Brady and the Bucs kick off their season on Sept. 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.