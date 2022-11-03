Tom Brady Addresses His Difficult Week in First Press Conference Post-Divorce

Tom Brady spoke at a press conference Thursday for the first time since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, and answered a question about his tough personal week.

Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, Brady, 45, was asked at his weekly Thursday press conference "what the last few days, the last few weeks" have been like for him.

Brady started by referencing his Instagram post announcing their split, and then said that he just tries to "do the best" he could on the team and at home.

"I've always tried to do the best I could do here, and then when I leave here I try to do the best I could do, and that's what we all try to do," he said. "I'm sure everyone sitting in this room, sitting at home, just trying to wake up every day doing the best they could do for their families and their career, and I'm no different."

"So just try to do the best you can do everyday, and I'm certainly no different."

Brady first addressed the split on Instagram shortly after PEOPLE confirmed that he and Bündchen were filing for divorce on October 28.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

Additionally, the athlete said he and Bündchen, 42, decided "to end" their marriage "after much consideration."

The father-of-three added that their children "will continue to be the center of our world in every way." Brady stated that separating from his wife is, "of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world."

"However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."

He spoke out again during Monday's episode of his Sirius XM show Let's Go!, and discussed "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges.

"I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," he said. "Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games."

"So, that's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad," Brady added.

He explained that having their divorce "play out in front of a lot of people" presents another level of difficulty, adding: "We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do."

"I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well," Brady continued.

"And to deal with things in your life that have challenges, you wanna deal with them in the best possible way. So, I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I'm gonna try to continue to do that for as long as I'm here."