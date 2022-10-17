Tom Brady had a few choice words for his offensive line on Sunday.

In a video captured along the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' bench during the second quarter of the Bucs-Pittsburgh Steelers game, the quarterback, 45, was seen screaming at three of his linemen.

"You are so much better than the way you're [bleeping] playing!" Brady yelled, per CBS News, just before halftime when the Bucs trailed 10-6.

"He is fired up, talking to his offense along the sidelines," announcer Joe Davis said.

Brady's rant didn't change the outcome of the game, with the Steelers pulling off a 20-18 upset.

The legendary quarterback was sacked twice and finished 25-of-40 for 243 yards and one touchdown.

Brady's outburst is his second fiery moment during a game this season. During week two, he could be seen angrily throwing a tablet on the ground — an act for which he later apologized.

Sunday's loss comes during a challenging time off the field for Brady, with the status of his 13-year marriage to Gisele Bündchen being a source of ongoing attention.

Over the past few months, sources have told PEOPLE that a rift formed between the superstar couple. In August, the quarterback said that he was going through "unique challenges" on his return from an 11-day absence from the Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, Bündchen, who has not attended any of her husband's games this season, has been keeping busy in Miami. On Oct. 12, the 42-year-old supermodel also left a single-emoji comment on a post that Jay Shetty made on Instagram, which read, "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"Love is a daily effort," the former monk and author of the upcoming book 8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go wrote in his caption.

Added Shetty, 35, "Some days it may come easier than others and that's OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner's values and goals 🙏."

Bündchen — who recently hired a divorce lawyer amid turmoil with Brady — echoed the latter part of Shetty's caption in her comment, dropping a prayer-hands emoji.

Tom Brady. TSN

Last week, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback may have shed some light on the pressures he and others deal with while speaking to Jim Gray on their Let's Go! SiriusXM show last week.

"Everyone has different situations, you know, in their life and children and, you know, you worry about their mental health. You worry about your parents [and] obviously yourself," Brady said, regarding Mental Health Awareness Day.

He continued, "I think I've had to learn a lot of things over a long period of time in sports. I think there's an intense amount of stress that we all deal with, and how do you relieve stress so that you're not inflicting so much damage on yourself through [a] kind of stress response?"

