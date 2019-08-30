Tom Brady Doing Yoga on the Sidelines of a Preseason Game Has Twitter Fans Going Crazy

Looks like Tom Brady has a new game-time ritual.

On Thursday night, the New England Patriots quarterback, 42, was caught doing something a little bit out of the ordinary. The veteran NFL star took some time during the team’s final preseason game against the New York Giants to show off a few yoga moves while on the sidelines.

Though the six-time Super Bowl-winning athlete didn’t play in the game, he remained active with his various slideline yoga poses.

The viral video captured Brady perfecting his Karate Kid like stances and stretching his leg backward and forwards as he supported his teammates from the sidelines.

Highlight of the whole preseason imho pic.twitter.com/Hb9PR47YH0 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) August 30, 2019

RELATED: Tom Brady Tries and Fails to Trademark Mets Legend Tom Seaver’s Nickname ‘Tom Terrific’

Fans on social media went wild for the video of Brady becoming one with the field.

“Highlight of the whole preseason imho [in my humble opinion],” one Twitter user wrote.

“Tom Brady doing yoga on the sidelines of a preseason game is the most predictable thing that’s happened in the past three years,” a Sports Illustrated writer added.

Tom Brady doing yoga on the sidelines of a preseason game is the most predictable thing that’s happened in the past three years — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) August 30, 2019

Tom Brady’s so bored playing the Giants he started doing Yoga on the sideline to pass the time pic.twitter.com/jTcYnLA6H3 — KFC Radio (@KFCradio) August 30, 2019

“Tom Brady doing yoga on the sidelines during a game is peak Tom Brady,” wrote another user.

KFC Radio, a Barstool Sports podcast, chimed in and said, “Tom Brady’s so bored playing the Giants he started doing yoga on the sideline to pass the time.”

But despite Brady’s sideline zen, the Patriots ultimately fell to the Giants, 31-29.

Recently, the Patriots star’s old teammate, Rob Gronkowski, praised him— not for his yoga —but for his grit, saying that the famed football star can have a career for as long as he wants to have one.

“The guy’s a beast, the guy’s a machine, the guy is Mr. Pliable,” the retired Patriots player told Extra of Brady . “He can play for as long as he wants, and he is going to play for as long as he wants.”

Fans started speculating that the 42-year-old champion’s future was on the line after his Brookline area home was put on sale for $39 million earlier this month. But Brady set worried fans straight.

“We have been at the same place for a long time and I love playing for the Patriots,” Brady continued. “I have such a great relationship with Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick and our team. We’ll worry about that when that happens. This isn’t the time to worry about it.”

The Patriots regular season will open at home on Sept. 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.