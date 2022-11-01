Tom Brady 'Didn't Want' to Divorce Gisele Bündchen, Says Source: 'This Was Not Tom's Idea'

Before Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce on Friday, the superstar quarterback was prepared to do "whatever it took to make things work," a source a close to Brady tells PEOPLE.

"This was not Tom's idea," says the insider of the couple's decision to divorce. "This was never Tom's idea."

Brady, 45, "wanted to do whatever he needed to do to fix things" with Bündchen, 42 because he "didn't want the divorce and he didn't want the marriage to end."

The source says that Brady was "willing to go to therapy, marriage counseling — whatever it took to make things work."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reportedly "didn't want the kids to have divorced parents; he wanted to work this out."

The source says that "near the end" of their marriage, Brady "was trying to make things work, and to make things right."

But Bündchen felt that "it was a little bit too little, too late," the source says. "She gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn't."

Brady was "busy following his passion" during their 13-year marriage, which the source says "is good" for him, but it ultimately left the model feeling that "he wasn't hearing what she was saying."

And now, after 13 years of marriage, the pair are both legally single. Per a three-page legal document obtained by PEOPLE, Bündchen filed the petition for the dissolution of marriage and it was finalized Oct. 28 in Glades County, Florida.

The paperwork officially declares the marriage as dissolved, and "irretrievably broken."

A source told PEOPLE that the former couple "agreed to joint custody of the kids," and Brady will remain in Tampa while Bündchen will live about four hours away in Miami, where he also has a residence.