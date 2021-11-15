PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at Tom Brady's new ESPN+ series Man in the Arena

Tom Brady Calls Working Hard a 'Very Sustainable Trait': 'At Some Point Talent Does Wear Off'

Tom Brady, the oldest active player in the NFL, is the only current football star still competing in his 40s.

Now, Brady, 44, is sharing his career lessons and personal anecdotes in the new ESPN+ docuseries Man in the Arena: Tom Brady.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look of the debut episode, streaming on Tuesday, which follows the beginning of Brady's career with the New England Patriots after he was the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

"A lot of the times when we were working out and doing certain things, Tom was working out with the defense. And we noticed that he was always working," says retired Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest, who was Brady's teammate from 2000 to 2005.

"At that time, he's just Tom Brady — backup, you know, second or third-string quarterback," McGinest remembers.

Recalling his early days with the Patriots, Brady says he had to put in more work and dedication than any of his teammates.

"Working hard is a very sustainable trait, a part of your character. If you don't have that, at some point, the talent does wear off," the seven-time NFL champion shares.

"You're drafted based on your talent or your potential but the sustainable part about talent and potential is working hard. Guys who were ahead of me were always physically way more gifted than me. I had to make up a lot of ground physically in order to catch them," Brady explains.

After spending his rookie season on the bench, Brady's first official game didn't happen until Patriots star quarterback Drew Bledsoe suffered a near-fatal injury in the second week of the 2001 season. The mid-game tackle on Bledsoe, which caused his lung to collapse and bleed internally, led to backup Brady becoming the team's starter.

Along with McGinest, Brady would go on to win three Super Bowl championships. And during his 20 total years with the Patriots, Brady would win three more Super Bowl rings for a total of six championships as well as five Super Bowl MVP awards.

Currently in his 22nd NFL season, Brady, who has appeared in nine Super Bowls, is applying that same work ethic in his second year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last season, he led the franchise to Super Bowl LV and won his seventh ring.

"Working on Man in the Arena with Tom and our creative team at Religion of Sports has been a real adventure. What started in 2019 traversed a few football seasons, a historic move by Tom, a pandemic, and an extra episode (i.e. the Super Bowl) that wasn't part of the plan," director Gotham Chopra tells PEOPLE.

"Along the way, I think we created a docuseries that's not just anchored in the reflections of the most accomplished QB in NFL history, but really a masterclass in leadership and the pursuit of greatness. I'm biased, but I love everything about this series," says Chopra, who previously worked with Brady on the 2018 Facebook Watch series Tom vs Time.