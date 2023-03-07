Tom Brady Denies Rumor He's Coming Out of Retirement Again, Questions 'Who Thinks I Have Time'

The seven-time Super Bowl champion addressed rumors from NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen about him returning to the game on Twitter

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 7, 2023 02:36 PM
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks through the tunnel prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady. Photo: Kevin Sabitus/Getty

Tom Brady is reaffirming his retirement.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion denied a report that he is returning to play for the National Football League from NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen, who said on his show Monday that Brady might be returning to play.

"Number one rumor I heard at the [NFL] Combine? Not in terms of chatter, but this one just blew my mind: Tom Brady may not be done after all," Eisen said on his show.

"A couple people were just like, 'Hang on, just you wait.' And I'm like, 'He's Instagramming out [pictures] of his cat, you know?,' Eisen continued. "But it doesn't look like he's getting big and fat, does it? Let it play out. Let's see who wants what."

He added that "folks are saying keep an eye out" for Miami as a landing spot for Brady, as the team's current quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed several games during the 2022 season due to concussions he suffered on the field.

"If somehow, some way, a doctor's report [is published], a medical evaluation of Tua [Tagovailoa] that he may not be ready to go, suddenly there's Tom Brady sitting in Florida where his family is located and where he can easily locate himself," Eisen said.

But Brady, who announced his retirement last month, clapped back at Eisen's words on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, saying, "Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter."

Dolphins General manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel also reconfirmed that Tagovailoa, who recently cleared concussion protocol for the third time, would be their starting quarterback for the upcoming season at the Combine, per ESPN.

"It's important to recognize that we have a congruence of interest by the Dolphins and the player," McDaniel told ESPN. "That both parties really want him to play at a very high level for a long time for the Miami Dolphins."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Emilee Chinn/AP/Shutterstock (13437097dc) Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Dolphins Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 29 Sep 2022
Emilee Chinn/AP/Shutterstock

As for Brady, he revealed in an interview with FS1's "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd a few days after his retirement announcement that he would start his broadcast gig with Fox Sports in the fall of 2024.

"It's going to be a great opportunity for me to take some time and really become [great] at my Fox broadcasting job, which I'm really looking forward to, but also catching up on other parts of my life that need some time and energy," Brady shared.

Cowherd also asked if there was even a "1% chance" that Brady could be talked into returning to the NFL again, to which the QB said no.

"I loved my time in football, it was an absolutely incredible love in my life. It is hard to make decisions [about retiring] like that, but it is certainly the right time."

