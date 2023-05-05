Tom Brady Denies Report Suggesting He May Want Out of Fox Broadcasting Contract: 'Fake News'

Tom Brady doesn't appreciate rumors.

The retired NFL star, 45, denied a report suggesting he was considering backing out of his contract with FOX, reportedly worth $375 million, to explore other options.

The original report came from New York Post reporter Andrew Marchand, who said that he spoke to people close to Brady who told him the deal may not come to fruition after all. "I'm going more 49% chance he does it, 51% chance he doesn't," Marchand said.

Brady caught the headline while on Instagram, quickly denying the rumors in a comment on Sports Illustrated's post on the news.

"FakeNews," Brady commented on SI's post.

The quarterback didn't offer any additional insight, but Brady's comment should certainly put the rumors to rest.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion previously announced his broadcasting plans in May 2022, sharing at the time that he was "excited" about the opportunity, but assured he had "a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers."

Brady's deal is reportedly for $375 million over 10 years, per multiple outlets.

The QB went on to play another season with the Bucs, but this February announced that he was retiring "for good" from the NFL after 23 seasons. His retirement from the league is the first step in his latest journey toward the booth.

"I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record, and let you guys know first," Brady said in a video posted to social media last week.

"It won't be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so. I...really thank you guys...so much," he continued, "to every single one of you, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream."

"I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."