Tom Brady Reportedly in 'Deep Discussions' to Buy Partnership in Las Vegas Raiders

Less than one month after Tom Brady acquired ownership in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, the retired NFL star is rumored to be interested in a limited partnership with the city's NFL team, the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Seth Wickersham, the 45-year-old retired NFL star is "in deep discussions" to become a limited partner of the franchise.

The Raiders and Aces are owned by Mark Davis, who has reportedly been negotiating a deal for stake in the NFL team with Brady, per ESPN. Sources told the outlet that the talks are still "extremely sensitive" and "fluid" as of Friday.

Brady's investment with the Raiders would be "passive," according to ESPN's report. His role in the organization wouldn't give him "any operational control or authority" in the team's business or football strategies.

On March 23, the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced he had acquired an ownership interest in Las Vegas's WNBA team.

"It was a matter of a time before I was back in a building with some of the greatest athletes in the world," Brady said in a video shared on his Twitter account that day. "I'm ready to contribute in any way possible as a member of such a great organization. What an honor."

"I can't wait to watch these amazing, talented players bring another championship to Las Vegas," he continued.

Davis, who would make the final call on Brady's potential investment in the Raiders, praised the football legend in a press release announcing the Aces news. "Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court. Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces and the WNBA but for women's professional sports as a whole."

Members from the team responded to the announcement, with point guard Kelsey Plum writing on Twitter, "WHAT ISSSSSS LIFFEEEEEEE." A'ja Wilson, the team's power forward, also shared Brady's Twitter announcement.

According to Brady, his interest in women's sports began as a child growing up with three older sisters who "were all incredible athletes in their own right."

"They were role models to me," explained Brady in his video announcement.