"I had coach Belichick there to teach me. Every Tuesday we would meet and go through the entire defensive starting lineup, and their strengths and weaknesses," Tom Brady recalls

Tom Brady Credits His Growth as a Player to Bill Belichick in New Man in the Arena Docuseries

Tom Brady is reflecting on his 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

In the first look at his ESPN+ docuseries, titled Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, the Tampa Buccaneers star, 44, details his career with his former coach Bill Belichick.

"When I look back at that time, it was a really growth stage part of my career. It was a development of myself as a player but also as a person off the field. I was soaking up all the information," says Brady, who was drafted as the Patriots' quarterback in 2000.

"Even today I look at some of these young players and they're like, 'What do you think of this guy in his third year or fourth year?' And in my mind I'm thinking, 'Okay, he's talented but who's gonna teach him how to evolve and grow? Who's gonna assist him in his learning of what football is all about? What his knowledge is,' " he continues.

The clip also features old footage of Brady and Belichick working together in practice and preparing for games in Belichick's office.

"I had coach Belichick there to teach me. Every Tuesday we would meet and go through the entire defensive starting lineup, and their strengths and weaknesses. What we could attack, what he was watching and how I could see the things that he saw so I could gain confidence and anticipate," Brady shares.

More of Brady's thoughts on his previous working relationship with Belichick, 69, will undoubtedly be revealed in Man in the Arena: Tom Brady. Each episode will focus on a single Super Bowl appearance and his personal anecdotes of milestones in his 21 NFL seasons. Brady has appeared in nine Super Bowls and won seven NFL championship rings with five Super Bowl MVP awards.

The new clip's release comes days before Brady and Belichick, who won six NFL championships together, will meet Sunday on opposing sides in Foxborough for the first time since the athlete chose to leave the Patriots in March 2020.

Brady went on to sign with the Buccaneers and he won his seventh Super Bowl ring last season in his first year with the franchise.

Much has been reported on what led to Brady opting to leave New England as well as Brady and Belichick's dynamic after they parted ways.

"We had a great relationship. I think everything was handled the right way. We handled everything as gracefully as we could," Brady said on Thursday about his 20 seasons with Belichick.

"It was an amazing time, it was handled perfectly. I think everyone understood where we were at, the people involved in the situation. Things worked out the best for all of us. We're all trying to do the best we can do now, that's what happens in life. You don't know where life is gonna lead," he said.

Later during the same press conference, Brady did not go back on his praise for Belichick no matter how many times he was asked about his departure from the Patriots.

"He's a great coach. Obviously a great coach, has everyone prepared. Does a great job. Said before, he taught me a lot. He was a great mentor for me for a long time. I really enjoyed my time in New England," Brady said.

"The last 18 months have been very fulfilling in a lot of different ways. I love my football experience here as well. I feel very blessed. My 20 years in New England was incredible. I learned a lot," the father of three noted.

About his two decades with the Patriots, Brady added: "I have nothing but incredible thoughts, memories, emotions towards all the football experiences I've had. That's obviously been the longest. I still have a lot of great friends there, but they know I want to kick their butt this week."