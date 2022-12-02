Tom Brady Could Return to Patriots, NFL Insider Speculates, but Team Is Happy with QB Mac Jones

"Don't ever write off the Patriots," an NFL insider teased amid Brady's free agency speculation

Natasha Dye
Published on December 2, 2022
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks into the stands before the regular season game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 27, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Photo: Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Despite rumors that Tom Brady may be interested in a return to the New England Patriots, the NFL team appears to be standing by their current quarterback Mac Jones.

On Wednesday, a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic hinted at Brady's former NFL team as a possible destination for the 45-year-old quarterback, who will enter free agency at the end of this season.

"Maybe hold onto your phone with two hands for this one — don't ever write off the Patriots," Howe wrote in the report.

But New England's NFL team is reportedly "all in on Mac [Jones]," according to an interview with ESPN's Mike Reiss on the Zolak & Bertrand Podcast. "Full commitment to Mac," said Reiss, who has close ties to executives in the Patriots organization. "Like, make no mistake about it."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark LoMoglio/AP/Shutterstock (13611332ag) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> reaches back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Tampa, Fla Rams Buccaneers Football, Tampa, United States - 06 Nov 2022
Mark LoMoglio/AP/Shutterstock

Reiss added that he "wouldn't want anything to ever come across as" if the Patriots "were second-guessing that decision" to build with Jones.

Howe's speculation that Brady may be plotting a return to his former team stems largely from the NFL star's relationship with Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Reiss wrote, "Brady and Bill Belichick still have an abundance of respect for one another. They've made points to say it publicly on multiple occasions since the QB departed for Tampa. They also spent 23 minutes together in the visiting locker room at Gillette Stadium following Brady's return in 2021 — an appointment they set up prior to the game."

AFC Championship Football, Foxborough, USA - 21 Jan 2018
David J. Phillip/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Brady has yet to address the rumors, but the quarterback did offer some insight into the future of his playing career during Monday's episode of Brady's SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

Brady's co-host Jim Gray asked if he'll "at least be back next year" and teased the superstar about getting to "the 18-game portion of that win streak."

Brady laughed, "That's right, that's right. I'm on borrowed time anyway, so."

Brady told listeners that while he "loves competing still," his plans for the future are "day-to-day, game-to-game at this point." The seven-time Super Bowl champ said he's "just focused on what we need to do to improve this week and go out and practice."

