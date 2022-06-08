The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared his excitement over niece Maya's two home runs in the Women's College World Series

Tom Brady Congratulates Niece Maya on Stellar Softball Performance: 'Must Run in the Family'

Maya Brady is showing that her uncle, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, is far from the only one with athletic talent in their family.

The UCLA sophomore helped force an elimination game against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Women's College World Series this week. She scored two home runs and helped secure a 7-3 win, all while her proud uncle watched the game from home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Must run in the family (sorry mom!)," Tom said in a tweet, which included a video of one of Maya's plays.

"Winner takes all in 20 minutes. LET'S GO!" he added.

Unfortunately, Oklahoma eliminated the Bruins on Monday in the win-or-go-home game.

Maya has always had a close relationship with her legendary uncle. In February, she posted an old photographer on Instagram that showed Tom holding her as a baby as she wrapped her arms around a football.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Watching you play football has been one of the greatest joys in my life," she wrote in the caption.

"I can't even begin to tell you how many lunch arguments I've gotten in over the last 20 years of my life lol," Maya added. "The greatest to ever do it! I love you so much."

RELATED VIDEO: Gisele Bündchen Supports Tom Brady's Un-Retirement: They Decided 'as a Family,' Source Says

The future Hall of Fame quarterback is also a longtime supporter of his niece's softball career.

In fact, he even called his niece "the most dominant athlete in the Brady family... by far," during last year's softball season.