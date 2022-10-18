Tom Brady is talking about the work-life balance of playing in the NFL.

During Monday's episode of his SiriusXM show, "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray", the Tampa Bay quarterback compared starting a new football season to military deployment.

"I almost look at like a football season like you're going away on deployment in the military, and it's like, man, here I go again," said Brady, 45.

He continued on the subject, saying that his strong competitive spirit often takes over when he's dealing with the long hours in the league.

Dylan Buell/Getty

"When it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you're going to end up doing exactly what you've always done, which is why you are who you are."

Gray, 62, asked the NFL star how he's able to "ignore the microscope" his life is under, which has only gotten closer as he and wife Gisele Bündchen continue to make headlines for their marital troubles.

"You just kind of ignore it all," said Gray. "Does it not make a difference to you what's going on online and social media?"

Brady responded: "Well I think the point is everyone should just be authentic to who they are. You know, some people approach it in different ways and it just has to work for them as part of your personality."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty

The athlete said his "style" when it comes to outside speculation is "to just ignore as much as possible and realize that most of the people in the conversation don't have a full idea of what's really going on."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On the field, it isn't much different for Brady, who says football is a challenge because there are "so many little nuances and details" necessary to succeed at the "very intricate sport."

"No one really outside of what the group is can really help us anyway, you know?"

The seven-time Super Bowl champion also talked about his eyebrow-raising outburst over the weekend when he was seen yelling at teammates on the sideline during the Steelers game.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady 'Fired Up' as He Tears Into Buccaneers Teammates on Sideline

In a video captured along the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' bench during the second quarter of the Bucs-Pittsburgh Steelers game, the quarterback was seen screaming at three of his linemen.

"You are so much better than the way you're [bleeping] playing!" Brady yelled, per CBS News, just before halftime when the Bucs trailed 10-6.

"I don't know if it's motivation, but I do think that it's a bad day when there's more f-bombs than touchdowns," he told Gray. "So, that was not one of my better days. But f-bombs, they used to kind of keep from showing you in those moments but now it's kind of for the world to see. So that's just the way it is."

And Brady said that it's part of his job as the quarterback.

"I think I have a great rapport with all my teammates and they know that the only reason why I'm doing it is to try to motivate 'em and try to get us to a higher level," he said. That's what my job is to try to get us going and to try to rally us. And there's a lot of ways to do it. And sometimes it's some positive encouragement, which you do a lot. Sometimes it's, you know, getting on people and trying to raise the level, the sense of urgency, and raising my voice and trying to create a different vibration for the whole offense. And that's ultimately what you're trying to do."