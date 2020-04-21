Tom Brady 'Cited' for Working Out in Tampa Bay Park Which Was Closed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Tom Brady was spotted working out in a Tampa Bay park that is currently closed due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the city’s mayor said Monday.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said that one of the city’s park staff members approached Brady to tell him that the park is no longer open — and it turned out to be the NFL quarterback, who recently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“You didn’t hear this from me, but our parks are closed now, and so a lot of our park staff, they patrol around just to make sure that people [are following the rules],” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Monday during a conversation with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

Castor said that one of the park staff members “saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks. She went over to tell him it was closed, and it was Tom Brady.”

Image zoom Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

“Sorry @TomBrady!” the City of Tampa’s official account tweeted later on Monday. “Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve.”

“He has been cited,” Castor added to Kriseman Monday, though it is unclear if the Super Bowl champion was actually ticketed or simply given a warning.

A rep for Brady did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Parks and recreation facilities in Hillsborough County, Florida, were closed on April 17 and will remain closed through the end of the month at least.

Image zoom Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen George Pimentel/Getty

Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, recently partnered with Wheels Up to donate 10 million meals to Feeding America in order to help those in need during the ongoing public health crisis.

“Happy to support those in need and we all must continue to support each other,” Brady wrote on his Instagram Story earlier this month.

The couple also donated 750,000 meals to a food bank in Tampa Bay to give back to their new community after Brady announced his move from the New England Patriots to the Buccaneers.

The athlete also participated in a star-studded online poker tournament earlier this month that raised money for Feeding America.

As of Monday, there are at least 27,050 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida, with 822 deaths related to the virus in the state.

