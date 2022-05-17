Tom Brady Challenges LeBron James to a Hockey Shootout on Twitter: 'Who Wins?'

LeBron James held a Twitter Q&A on Monday night and fielded questions from fans — and other athletes

What would happen if two of the greatest players from the NBA and NFL clashed in a game of ... hockey? Fans may one day find out.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James held a Twitter Q&A on Monday night, and answered a myriad of questions from fans, such as his toughest career moment (losing to Dallas in the 2011 Finals) and whether he'd choose a Nintendo 64 video game system or GameCube (Nintendo 64).

But the impromptu Q&A session also caught the attention of seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who asked James a very important question.

"You and me, 5 rounds, ice hockey shootout, who wins?" Brady, 44, tweeted at James.

To that, 37-year-old James — a four-time NBA champion — replied, "Me but barely. May be swinging from my knees though 😂."

If they did play one-on-one, James would have a five-inch height advantage over the 6-foot-4 Brady (which very well may be a disadvantage when it comes to hockey).

James answered a series of other questions from fans during his Q&A. He revealed that if he had to pick one other player to go against Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, he'd choose either the late Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, or his former teammate, Kyrie Irving.

He also said that while playing a one-on-one basketball game against his son, 17-year-old Bronny James, he shattered the backboard dunking and they couldn't finish the game.

With the Lakers failing to make the play-in tournament this season, James is still paying attention to everything happening in the playoffs.

When asked who his favorite player under the age of 25 is, James enthusiastically said Luka Doncic, who helped his Dallas Mavericks reach the Western Conference Finals with a shocking win over the Phoenix Suns this past weekend.

But if there is a chance Brady and James play hockey together, it likely won't be for many years to come.

Questioned how much longer he feels he can play in the NBA, James said he feels he "can go for a min to be honest."