Tom Brady Celebrates His 'Life on and off the Field' with Private Beach Getaway for Friends and Family

Tom Brady is enjoying retired life!

Brady, 45, posted a sweet video showing moments from a fun-filled day at the beach with family and friends, like his former teammates Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, along with his son Jack, 15.

"Grateful to have the chance to celebrate such an amazing life on and off the field with friends and family," the former NFL quarterback wrote on Instagram.

He added, "Even more grateful to get through 30 minutes of beach football with no serious injuries 😂," to the caption.

The video shows Brady and several of his NFL friends hitting the golf course and playing football on the beach, followed by epic shots of the party guests dancing and celebrating the legendary athlete's career on the field.

"Congrats to Tom on retirement, man," Gronkowski said in a video message to the camera. "You are a special guy, man. Thank you for everything. Thank you for showing me the ropes," he added.

Now that he's retired, Brady said he's focusing on his children.

At an "unofficial retirement party" hosted by Brady's NFT company, Autograph in Tampa, Florida last month, the NFL star said the love of the sport can't beat out his dedication to his three children — Vivian Lake, 10, and Benjamin Rein, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 42, and Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Tom Brady Instagram

"There is nothing I love more than football, but I have young children," Brady said. "They have watched enough of their dad's games, and it's time for me to watch their games," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And hours before announcing his retirement from the NFL in February, he spoke with PEOPLE about filming 80 For Brady and reliving his 2017 championship run with the New England Patriots as he walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere.

"I was pretty emotional through it," he told PEOPLE at the time. "It was a great season, and having my kids watch was the best part about the whole thing."

"Man, your kids teach you so much," he added, sharing his appreciation for his children. "You get to learn through new experiences with them and they're the biggest blessing of my life."