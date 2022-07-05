The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a sweet family photo from the golf course over the fourth of July weekend

Tom Brady Celebrates His Mom's 77th Birthday: 'All The Good in Our Lives Is Thanks to You'

Tom Brady spent the fourth of July weekend celebrating a very special woman in his life — his mom, Galynn Patricia Brady.

The 44-year-old quarterback shared a few family photos to mark his mother's 77th trip around the sun on Monday.

"Fitting that the whole country always celebrates mom's birthday," Brady joked on Instagram, alongside the family photos.

He added, "All the good in our lives is thanks to you mom, we love you so much! Happy Birthday!"

The NFL legend's wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, wished her mother-in-law a happy birthday in the comments under the family photo. "Love you sweet Galynn! Happy birthday ! ❤️," she wrote.

Brady largely keeps his family life underwraps, but in 2016, he shared that Galynn was diagnosed with cancer and underwent five months of chemotherapy, according to CBS Sports.

That year, she told NFL Network's Andrea Kremer in an interview, "I remember sitting in the doctor's office and them telling me, 'You have breast cancer and it's only stage two.' " But it required significant medical attention.

Galynn told Kremer, "The kind of cancer I had was a very fast growing, aggressive kind of cancer. It's going to require a lot of chemotherapy and radiation. And so the journey began."