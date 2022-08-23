​​Tom Brady (Casually) Denies Being on 'Masked Singer' Following 11-Day Buccaneers Absence

On the same day the Tampa Bay quarterback returned to the practice field, he addressed the rumor on Twitter

Published on August 23, 2022 02:37 PM
Tom Brady is finally ready to tackle the rumors that he was filming The Masked Singer during his recent absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Monday, the iconic quarterback acknowledged the theory in a post on Twitter.

"Wasn't on the Masked Singer last week. Was wearing a mask though," he commented alongside a video ad for his apparel brand, Brady.

The NFL star returned to the practice field Monday after an 11-day absence from training camp due to "personal" reasons.

Alongside a video of himself throwing the ball at practice, he wrote on Instagram, "Missed you guys 🏴‍☠️."

A source close to Brady told PEOPLE earlier this month that he was not injured, and was just taking personal time.

According to Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles, Brady, and the team already discussed the absence before the start of training camp in July.

"We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn't going to play the first two games," he explained.

"He didn't want to take away reps from Blaine [Gabbert] and Kyle [Trask] as well as Griff [Ryan Griffin] as far as going into these next two games," Bowles continued. "And it's something he needs to handle."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> and Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. George Pimentel/Getty Images

Meanwhile, league sources told Pro Football Talk that Brady may have been vacationing with wife Gisele Bündchen at "an exclusive resort" in the Bahamas during his absence.

"His commitment to family and having a personal life was at the heart of this hiatus from football, and there was no medical emergency, as speculated, or other reasons," according to the website.

