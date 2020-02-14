Tom Brady Calls Wife Gisele Bündchen 'My Forever Valentine' in Sweet Holiday Post

Tom Brady is celebrating “forever” with his wife, Gisele Bündchen.

On Valentine’s Day Friday, the New England Patriots quarterback honored his wife of nearly 11 years, with a touching message on Twitter and Instagram.

Alongside a playful photo of Bündchen cozying up to her husband and cradling his head, Brady wrote, “My forever Valentine,” simply adding a red heart emoji.

The model responded to her husband’s post with her own social media message for the romantic holiday.

“My forever Valentine.Te amo! Wishing you all a happy Valentine’s Day,” Bündchen captioned a similar photo of the couple. “Meu eterno namorado. Te amo! Desejando a todos um dia cheio de amor!”

RELATED: Tom Brady Moves Family Into New Connecticut Home as Patriots Stadium Suite Is ‘Cleaned Out’: Report

My forever Valentine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CqGKzVGkjA — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 14, 2020

And while the couple celebrates each other on the Valentine’s holiday, back in December the pair celebrated a major family milestone — their son’s 10th birthday!

On Sunday, Dec. 8, the mother of two wished her eldest child, Benjamin Reign, a happy 10th birthday on Instagram, which included two sweet photos of Bündchen, 39, embracing Benjamin with big smiles on their faces.

“Happy birthday my little angel,” the model wrote in both English and Portuguese. “I can’t believe you are 10! There’s never a dull moment when you are around. No one makes me laugh like you do! I am so lucky to be your Mamma. We love you so much! ❤🥰🎈.”

Brady, 42, commented on his wife’s heartfelt post, writing, “Joy and Love! That’s our Benny!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

In addition to Benjamin, the couple, who married in 2009, share daughter Vivian Rose, 7. Brady also has a son, John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 12, from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Image zoom Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen George Pimentel/Getty

Image zoom Tom Brady and his three kids Gisele Bundchen Instagram

In Brady’s September cover story for Men’s Health, the NFL star opened up about how his eldest son “loves sports,” while Benjamin “likes different things.”

“[Jack] wants to try hard, and he never wants to disappoint his dad,” he told Men’s Health, noting that he was exactly the same way as an adolescent.

“I’d wake up early on the weekends to do stuff with my dad. That’s why I didn’t party a lot. If Dad wanted to golf, I wanted to be there with him. And if I ever missed those things, it would crush me,” he said before adding that he realized Benjamin wasn’t interested in sports. “I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like, ‘Nope.’ And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!’ “

“And Gisele kept saying to me, ‘Would you effing understand that your son is different?’” he said, admitting, “It was hard for me. I was like, ‘What do you mean? He’s a boy; he should do all these things that I do.’ “

“The reality is that Benny just likes different things,” Brady continued. “And it’s great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He’s like, ‘OMG, Dad, you’re so funny.’ He loves joking, and I joke back.”

RELATED: Tom Brady Trolls Fans Worried About Retirement in Hulu Ad, Promises ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’

In August, the couple put their Boston mansion on the market for $35 million, fueling rumors that the longtime Patriots player planned to retire from the sport this year.

Still, in January, Brady assured fans that he wouldn’t be retiring and alluded to his allegiance to the Boston team in a lengthy message on Instagram to express that he was “so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support” his fans have given him.

“I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose,” wrote Brady. “But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way.”

The athlete seemed to further address his retirement in his recent Hulu Super Bowl ad.

“Hulu doesn’t just have live sports. According to the script they just gave me, Hulu also has your favorite cable channels, plus the greatest shows, movies and originals of all time. So it’s time to say goodbye to tv as you know it,” he said in the ad where he can be seen walking about an empty football stadium in black and white footage.

Brady ended the ad acknowledging the ongoing debate surrounding his future retirement, saying, “But me? I’m not going anywhere.”