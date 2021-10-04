Tom Brady spent two decades with the New England Patriots before opting to start a new chapter as quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win in His First Game Against Patriots Since Leaving New England

For the first time since he opted to leave his team of two decades, Tom Brady was back on the field at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The quarterback, 44, and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., with a final score of 19-17.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the game, Brady broke Drew Brees' NFL record for career passing yards as the two teams squared off. In the first quarter, a 28-yard completion to Mike Evans established Brady as the new all-time passing leader as he reached 80,359 yards on the play.

After the win, Brady shared brief hug with former head coach Bill Belichick, followed by a longer embrace with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

NFL great Brady shocked fans when he announced he was ending his run with the Patriots in March 2020, and signed with the Buccaneers just days later. He won his seventh Super Bowl ring with the team just earlier this year.

There was much discussion about Brady's return leading up to Sunday. Going into the game, the Patriots had a 1-2 record, while the Buccaneers were 2-1.

Brady's former teammate, Julian Edelman even weighed in, saying that it was "going to be weird" seeing the quarterback in Massachusetts in another team's uniform.

"It's like going to a family barbeque or like a basketball game and both your — you're the stepkid or your the kid that has divorced parents — your mom and dad are there and you'd don't know how to react," Edelman, a former Super Bowl MVP with the Patriots, told WLNE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Are they going to fight? Are they not going to fight? So it's going to be interesting, but I'm excited," he added. "Who's not excited for it? It's going to be an exciting game."

In the days leading up to the big game, both Brady and Belichick spoke about their relationship after the athlete left New England.

"Tom's had an unbelievable career. There's not enough superlatives and adjectives to compliment him on everything that he's achieved and continues to achieve," said Belichick, who won six NFL championship titles with Brady.

As for the status of their current relationship, Belichick said: "Yeah, I think it's good. It's always been good."

Meanwhile, Brady said of Belichick, "He's a great coach. Obviously a great coach, has everyone prepared. Does a great job. Said before, he taught me a lot. He was a great mentor for me for a long time. I really enjoyed my time in New England."