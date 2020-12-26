Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to the team's first playoff berth in 13 years with a 47-7 victory over the Detroit Lions

Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Reach NFL Playoffs for the First Time Since 2007

Tom Brady had a memorable Christmas weekend in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Friday, the NFL quarterback, 43, shared a kissing selfie with wife Gisele Bündchen on Instagram while Bündchen shared a snapshot of their kids' celebration. Brady shares son Benjamin Rein, 11, and daughter Vivian Lake, 8, with Bündchen and he's also dad to 13-year-old son John "Jack" Edward.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"'I saw Mommy kissing Santa Claus Underneath the mistletoe last night!!' Merry Xmas to all and to all a good night!!" Brady wrote.

"Wishing you all a merry Christmas! Sending so much love to you and your families!" Bündchen shared.

Then on Saturday, Brady led the Buccaneers to the team's first playoff run in 13 years with a 47-7 victory over the Detroit Lions. The quarterback had four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Image zoom Credit: Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Brady recently opened up to the Tampa Bay Times earlier this month about enjoying the holiday season in Florida after making the switch from playing for the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Excited for a new tradition and just being down here in, you know, beautiful weather," Brady told the outlet. "It doesn't quite feel like it's Christmastime just because the seasons, they don't change much. So normally up in the northeast where I've been, you definitely feel, I know I've got a lot of friends show me pictures today of 12, 16 inches of snow up in the northeast. I just wrote back, 'Don't really miss that. Don't really miss shoveling out of snow.' "