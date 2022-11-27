Tampa Bay and Tom Brady Lose Game Following First Thanksgiving Since Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers lost in overtime to the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland, the game following the NFL superstar's first Thanksgiving since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

Brady, 45, went 29/43 for a total of 246 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. But, his solid play was not enough to lift his team to a victory; the Browns winning 17-23 in OT.

The FirstEnergy Stadium field was still visibly damaged after it was vandalized early Tuesday. The NFL inspected the field and approved it for Sunday use, according to the game's broadcasters. Players tested out some of the rougher-looking areas prior to the game to make sure it was playable.

The Bucs' loss comes after Tampa Bay's bye week. Prior to that, the team beat Seattle in front of 67,000 fans in Germany. Tampa Bay is now 5-6. Cleveland is 4-7.

Brady opened up about the holiday, following his split with Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.

"I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it's always time for family," he said on the Nov. 21 podcast episode of SiriusXM's Let's Go! "When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable."

Acknowledging his whole family's role in his 23-season career, Brady said on the podcast that he's "looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving."

"Obviously, with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career," he continued. "I just want to be that for my kids."

In addition to Benjamin and Vivian, the quarterback is also a dad to 15-year-old son Jack. Brady welcomed Vivian and Ben with his new ex, Bündchen, and Jack with Bridget Moynahan.