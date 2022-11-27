Tampa Bay and Tom Brady Lose Game Following First Thanksgiving Since Gisele Bündchen Divorce

The Buccaneers lost to the Browns 17-23 on Sunday in Cleveland

By
Published on November 27, 2022 04:59 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Richard/AP/Shutterstock (13639878y) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland Buccaneers Browns Football, Cleveland, United States - 27 Nov 2022
Photo: David Richard/AP/Shutterstock

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers lost in overtime to the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland, the game following the NFL superstar's first Thanksgiving since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

Brady, 45, went 29/43 for a total of 246 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. But, his solid play was not enough to lift his team to a victory; the Browns winning 17-23 in OT.

The FirstEnergy Stadium field was still visibly damaged after it was vandalized early Tuesday. The NFL inspected the field and approved it for Sunday use, according to the game's broadcasters. Players tested out some of the rougher-looking areas prior to the game to make sure it was playable.

The Bucs' loss comes after Tampa Bay's bye week. Prior to that, the team beat Seattle in front of 67,000 fans in Germany. Tampa Bay is now 5-6. Cleveland is 4-7.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ron Schwane/AP/Shutterstock (13639878al) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> gets of a shovel pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland Buccaneers Browns Football, Cleveland, United States - 27 Nov 2022
Ron Schwane/AP/Shutterstock

Brady opened up about the holiday, following his split with Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.

"I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it's always time for family," he said on the Nov. 21 podcast episode of SiriusXM's Let's Go! "When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable."

Acknowledging his whole family's role in his 23-season career, Brady said on the podcast that he's "looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving."

"Obviously, with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career," he continued. "I just want to be that for my kids."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to Benjamin and Vivian, the quarterback is also a dad to 15-year-old son Jack. Brady welcomed Vivian and Ben with his new ex, Bündchen, and Jack with Bridget Moynahan.

Related Articles
Lea Michele performs "Don't Rain on My Parade" from her Broadway Show "Funny Girl" at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Lea Michele Spends Thanksgiving with Family After Macy's Parade Performance: 'So Much to Be Thankful for'
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Leaves a Comment on Tom Brady's Instagram Post of Son Jack Following Couple's Divorce
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 06: NFL player J. J. Watt attends the 5th Annual NFL Honors at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
J.J. Watt Celebrates First Thanksgiving as Father: 'More to Be Thankful for Than Ever'
aj mclean
AJ McLean Shows Off Family Style with Wife Rochelle and Daughters in Thanksgiving Photo: 'Thankful'
Lindsay Arnold pregnancy
Pregnant Lindsay Arnold Celebrates Thanksgiving with Family: 'So Blessed and Grateful This Year'
https://www.instagram.com/laurenlane/?hl=en. Lauren Lane/Instagram
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane Celebrate First Thanksgiving as Family of Four with Sweet Photos
chrissy teigen, john legend
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Thanksgiving with Luna & Miles Ahead of Next Baby
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChQLvZrPVdq/?hl=en. Kimberly Stewart/Instagram
Kimberly Stewart Shares Sweet Thanksgiving Photo of Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter: 'Thankful'
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Tom Pelphrey and Their Dogs on Thanksgiving
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey and Their Dogs on Thanksgiving
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Heming Willis Shares Glimpse of Daughter Preparing for Family's 'Thanksgiving Games'
MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 24: Yung Miami (2L) joined Sean "Diddy" Combs (L) and his family, his daughters Chance, D'Lila and Jessie, as they celebrated Thanksgiving Day at The Caring Place in Miami on November 24, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Daughters Feed Miami's Homeless Community on Thanksgiving: 'It's Important'
Happy Thanksgiving, yall!
Scotty McCreery's Son Avery Is Surrounded by Family in Sweet Photo from His First Thanksgiving
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose with Son Legendary On His First Thanksgiving https://www.instagram.com/stories/bre_tiesi/2979411690202264634/ solo and tout please
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are 'Thankful' as They Celebrate Son Legendary Love's First Thanksgiving
Kathie Lee Gifford Says She's Missing Grandson Frankie on Thanksgiving LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Kathie Lee Gifford attends the 28th Annual Movieguide Awards Gala at Avalon Theater on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXP5OoPMeB/ mrsamerikagifford Verified Our plates (metaphorically and literally) and hearts are so full 🤎 Been gobbling this little 🦃 up every chance we get. Forever overflowing with thankfulness to Jesus for our greatest blessing that is the little Fwanks . 🧡🧸🧡 #littlebear #babysfirstthanksgiving 18h
Kathie Lee Gifford Says She's Missing Grandson Frankie on Thanksgiving: 'Sheer Perfection'
Kevin Jonas Shares Family Photo from Thanksgiving Halftime Game After Performing with Brothers
Kevin Jonas and Wife Danielle Celebrate Thanksgiving with Daughters: 'My Family to Yours'
https://www.instagram.com/stories/reesewitherspoon/2979416384272666505/
Reese Witherspoon Poses with Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, as They Celebrate Thanksgiving