Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back 

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs.

When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit.

With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as well. Brady and Moynahan were seen at high-profile red carpet events like the 2005 Vanity Fair Oscars party and the Met Gala. They also supported one another at movie premieres and championship ring ceremonies.

After three years together, the pair surprised fans when they announced their split in December 2006. Two months later, Moynahan's rep confirmed that the actress was pregnant — and that Brady was the father. But despite rumors of tension and drama between Moynahan, Brady and his then-new girlfriend Gisele Bündchen, the former couple has mastered the art of peaceful co-parenting over the years.

"From the very beginning the whole goal specifically was to always keep it positive," Moynahan told PEOPLE about co-parenting with Brady in 2019. "To raise a son in the healthiest environment, and I know we've all done that, and it shows."

Here is a complete timeline of Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship.

February 1, 2004: Tom Brady celebrates his Super Bowl win with Bridget Moynahan

Evan Agostini/Getty

Following Super Bowl XXXVIII, where the New England Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers, Brady celebrated with his team — and his new girlfriend Moynahan. Sports Illustrated reported that Moynahan was first to arrive at the victory party, and the couple were affectionate with each other throughout the night.

April 13, 2004: Tom Brady steps out with Bridget Moynahan in N.Y.C.

The Patriots quarterback, fresh off his Super Bowl win, stepped out with Moynahan at the opening of the Ermenegildo Zegna Flagship store in New York City. The couple looked cozy, with Moynahan sporting a white coat with fur trim and Brady in a pin-striped suit. Fellow quarterback Peyton Manning and NFL players Michael Strahan and Jesse Palmer were also at the event.

July 7, 2004: Tom Brady supports Bridget Moynahan at the L.A. premiere of I, Robot

Brady and Moynahan hit the red carpet together at the Los Angeles premiere of her movie, I, Robot. Though the sci-fi thriller (which also starred Will Smith) was packed with tension and crime-committing robots, Brady and Moynahan were all smiles on the red carpet, laughing as they posed together.

July 14, 2004: Bridget Moynahan accompanies Tom Brady to the 2004 ESPYs

Michael Caulfield/WireImage

It was Moynahan's turn to support Brady at the 2004 ESPY Awards. Brady was nominated for Best Male Athlete, Best Championship Performance and Best NFL Player. However, he only took home an award with the New England Patriots for Best Game — for their Super Bowl win in February 2004.

June 2005: Tom Brady calls Bridget Moynahan one of his "very best friends" on 60 Minutes

In a rare sit-down interview with 60 Minutes' Steve Kroft, Brady opened up about his relationship with Moynahan. "She's helped a lot," Brady said when Kroft asked if she had helped him settle down.

Brady added: "I can be myself around her, and there's not many people I can be myself around. It's fun to be around your best friends who know you well, and she's someone that I consider one of my very best friends."

But when asked if marriage was in the couple's future, Brady deflected. "You can't ask that," he responded. "Next question."

May 1, 2006: Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan attend the Met Gala together

Peter Kramer/Getty

Brady and Moynahan sported coordinating black ensembles to the 2006 Met Gala, which was themed "AngloMania." Moynahan kept things simple and chic with a strapless, figure-hugging black dress, while Brady sported a tuxedo with a black velvet jacket.

December 2006: Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan split up

Moynahan and Brady ended their relationship after three years of dating in December 2006. A rep for Moynahan confirmed the split in a statement to PEOPLE, saying: "(They) amicably ended their three-year relationship several weeks ago. We ask for your respect and consideration of their privacy. No further comments will be made."

February 18, 2007: Bridget Moynahan is expecting her first child with ex Tom Brady

Kevin Winter/Getty

Moynahan's rep confirmed that the actress was expecting her first child with ex-boyfriend Brady after the New York Post first reported the news. "Bridget is over three months pregnant," her rep said. "Former boyfriend Tom Brady is the father."

Brady, who started dating supermodel Gisele Bündchen in December 2006 after splitting with Moynahan, shared a statement of his own through his agent Don Yee on Feb. 20, 2007. "Tom and his family are excited about the pregnancy," Yee said. "[They] want to thank everyone who has shown support, and particularly for their consideration of Tom's privacy."

A friend of Moynahan's told PEOPLE that the actress was also "so excited" about the pregnancy, despite no longer being with Brady. "She knows she'll be a great mom," the friend said.

March 22, 2007: Bridget Moynahan opens up about her pregnancy with Tom Brady

In an appearance on the Martha Stewart Show, Moynahan spoke about her pregnancy and her excitement over becoming a mom.

"I am. I'm a little nervous, 'cause I haven't done it before," Moynahan said. "But, you know, I have little nephews, and it's always nice to spend time with them, especially around the holidays."

August 22, 2007: Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady welcome a baby boy

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Moynahan gave birth to a baby boy named John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan in L.A., her publicist confirmed to PEOPLE. "Mother and baby are doing well," Moynahan's rep shared.

Brady took a private jet to L.A. to be with Moynahan on delivery day and also texted friends with birth updates. "These are adults who are responsible enough to work things out," Brady's friend Jason Taylor said to PEOPLE. "Things happen, but they're handling it correctly."

"We're just happy that everybody's healthy. It's such a blessing," Brady's mother Galynn told PEOPLE of the birth.

August 28, 2007: Bridget Moynahan says she's "very pleased" Tom Brady was there for the birth of their son

Moynahan's rep shared with PEOPLE that the actress was "very pleased" that Brady was able to skip practice and "be there for the birth and spend a few days with their new child." Prior to Jack's birth, Brady was not sure if he would get time off from the New England Patriots.

As for new mom Moynahan, her rep said: "She is thankful for a healthy baby and is excited about being a mother."

November 13, 2007: Tom Brady spends time in L.A. with Bridget Moynahan and their son

During a bye week for the New England Patriots, Brady spent time in L.A. to visit his son Jack and ex-girlfriend Moynahan. Brady spent the father-son time getting hands-on and helping, according to the Boston radio station WEEI. "Ah, yep, yeah, changing diapers too," Brady said.

Brady had previously expressed to Sports Illustrated that he'd love to spend more time on the West Coast with baby Jack. "I'd love to be out there all the time, year-round, but it's hard to make that a reality," the Boston-based Brady said about L.A., where Moynahan lived and worked at the time.

June 4, 2008: Bridget Moynahan opens up about her "traumatic" split from Tom Brady to Harper's Bazaar

For the first time since their breakup in December 2006, Moynahan opened up in the July 2008 issue of Harper's Bazaar about her split with Brady and becoming a single mother.

"Going through that traumatic time of being heartbroken and then being pregnant turned my whole life upside down and inside out and just knocked the wind out of me," Moynahan told the magazine. "But I got so much out of that … Now I have a child, and it's the best thing in the world."

As for being a single mother, Moynahan said: "I'm not sure anyone — and I could be wrong in this — grows up thinking, 'I want to be a single mom' … Doing it on your own when it wasn't expected comes with a lot of fears and anxieties. But I felt 100 percent that I could do this."

December 9, 2009: Bridget Moynahan sends best wishes to Tom Brady after the birth of his second child

Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

Following the birth of Brady's second child, a son with his wife Bündchen, Moynahan sent her well wishes to the couple.

"I wish [Tom and Gisele] the best with their baby," the actress told PEOPLE in a statement. "I'm sure my son will enjoy having a half-sibling. I ask the press to respect our privacy while we are welcoming this new addition to our extended family."

February 22, 2011: Bridget Moynahan talks about her blended family with Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

Moynahan spoke to More magazine for their March 2011 issue about the stable family life she created for Jack with Brady and Bündchen.

"I never made a comment about Gisele or Tom publicly," Moynahan told More. "I have a relationship with these people on a daily basis. I'm raising a child, and it's public. The media creates these dramas, and that's not what's happening in my life. My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether it's cousins or stepmothers or boyfriends. My son is surrounded by love."

Moynahan also revealed details about Jack's birth for the first time, sharing that Brady was not in the delivery room for the actual birth.

"He was there on that day and came in afterwards. He certainly wasn't holding my hand while I pushed," she said to the magazine.

November 16, 2014: Bridget Moynahan and Gisele Bündchen attend Jack's soccer game together

Despite years of rumored animosity, Moynahan and Bündchen were spotted on the sidelines of Jack's soccer game together. The pair were photographed smiling and snapping photos of Jack on their iPhones at the N.Y.C. ball field.

This wasn't the first time that the women were seen spending time together in public. In May 2014, Moynahan and Bündchen, along with Brady and their children, were spotted laughing and hanging out in a N.Y.C. park together.

September 3, 2015: Bridget Moynahan congratulates Tom Brady on "Deflategate" win

After a judge threw out Brady's four-game "Deflategate" suspension, Moynahan tweeted her congratulations to her son's father. The Patriots quarterback was accused of tampering with game balls during the 2014 AFC Championship game against the Indianapolis Colts.

"Yippee! I can go back to private texts and enjoying the game congrats #TB and @Patriots #letsmoveon," Moynahan tweeted following the judge's ruling.

January 25, 2017: Bridget Moynahan reveals her son wants to be a professional athlete

During an appearance on Live With Kelly, Moynahan shared that her son Jack would not be following in his father's footsteps by playing football — but that he did have dreams of becoming a professional athlete like his dad.

"I think right now he wants to be a professional soccer player," Moynahan said on the show. "Though after the Olympics he's like, 'I think I'm going to win a gold in swimming. Then it was Michael Phelps. So I think he just likes awards."

Brady was no stranger to awards himself: On Feb. 6, 2017, he was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player for the third time following the Patriots' historic Super Bowl win.

April 4, 2019: Bridget Moynahan talks co-parenting with Tom Brady

KMazur/WireImage

Moynahan spoke to PEOPLE about co-parenting Jack with Brady, along with their respective spouses (Brady married Bündchen in February 2009; Moynahan wed businessman Andrew Frankel in October 2015).

"Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own," Moynahan told PEOPLE. "I don't think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love and grandparents that go on forever, and it's all good."

Moynahan also opened up about her pregnancy in a personal essay in her book, Our Shoes, Our Selves (released April 2019).

"Being pregnant and having a baby are such personal, intimate moments," she wrote about the controversy and media scrutiny surrounding her pregnancy in 2007. "As a new mother, you want to just protect your child. That kind of attention felt like a threat."

April 8, 2020: Tom Brady opens up about the moment he learned Bridget Moynahan was pregnant

In an interview with Howard Stern, Brady revealed he originally didn't plan on having children until his "late thirties" before discovering Moynahan was pregnant in 2007.

"Next thing you know, I found out that Bridget was pregnant with our son," Brady said. "So that was a very unique time … and it challenged me in a lot of ways, again, to grow up in a different way."

"And it was very challenging for my son's mom, you know, because she didn't envision that either," Brady continued, before calling son Jack, "the greatest kid you could ever ask for."

February 8, 2021: Bridget Moynahan posts on social media about Tom Brady's Super Bowl win

Moynahan had a congratulatory Instagram message for Brady when he won his first Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating @buccaneers," Moynahan wrote alongside a photo of Brady from the game, adding hashtags "#Soproud," "#strong" and "#greatgame."

Moynahan had previously tweeted support for Brady when he clinched a spot in the 2021 Super Bowl with the Bucs in January.

"Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @Buccaneers," she tweeted, along with two photos — one of Brady post-win, and a sweet moment between Brady and Jack after the game.

April 29, 2021: Tom Brady wishes Bridget Moynahan a happy 50th birthday on Instagram

James Devaney/WireImage

For Moynahan's 50th birthday, Brady posted a throwback photo of his former girlfriend with their son Jack on his Instagram Story. The photo shows the actress and Jack in what appear to be stadium seats, with Moynahan pointing out something not pictured to an attentive Jack.

"Happy Birthday @bridgetmoynahan we hope you have a GREAT day," Brady wrote.

May 3, 2021: Bridget Moynahan points out Tom Brady reference in Amity Gaige novel

While reading the Amity Gaige novel Sea Wife, Moynahan discovered a "shirtless" reference to Brady — and posted the finding to her Instagram account. The line in the book that Moynahan pointed out referenced someone "consumed by lust" and "the image of Tom Brady shirtless."

"Wait!? What? Didn't this just happen? Kinda cool, no? Who's next?" Moynahan captioned the post.

Previously, in April 2021, Moynahan had another notable reading moment when she found her own name mentioned in Robert B. Parker's Someone to Watch Over Me by Ace Atkins.

"Stumbled across something extra fun in my new book on this rainy day!" Moynahan wrote with the Instagram post at the time.

May 10, 2021: Tom Brady wishes Bridget Moynahan a Happy Mother's Day on Instagram

Brady honored both of his children's mothers on Mother's Day 2021 with a snapshot of himself alongside Moynahan, Bündchen and Jack that he shared on his Instagram Story. Brady captioned the blended family photo with a simple message for his former girlfriend: "Happy Mother's Day @bridgetmoynahan," the NFL quarterback wrote.

March 14, 2022: Bridget Moynahan congratulates Tom Brady on his un-retirement

After Brady revealed he would no longer be retiring from the NFL, Moynahan posted on Instagram to support for her ex-boyfriend's career decision.

"Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays," Moynahan wrote alongside a screenshot of a CNN article announcing Brady's decision. "Congratulations @tombrady, so proud of you!"