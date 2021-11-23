Tom Brady told Oprah that he eats "just like everyone else" on Thanksgiving Day

Tom Brady Says Thanksgiving Is the One Meal When He Says 'Screw It' to His Infamous Diet

Tom Brady is famous for his restrictive diet, but when it comes to Thanksgiving, the NFL star says all his rules go out the window.

Brady, 44, revealed on Monday's episode his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray that he eats whatever he wants on Thanksgiving Day. During a conversation with Oprah Winfrey, Brady said he is "just like everyone else" when he sits down for a Thanksgiving meal.

"What are you actually eating at the Thanksgiving table?" Winfrey, 67, asked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

Brady laughed and replied, "Just like everyone else."

He added, "That's the one meal where I'm like, screw it, let's go for it. And we all get to enjoy it."

Brady also explained to Oprah how Thanksgiving fits into his football schedule, telling her, "You only get about four hours to enjoy it."

"Practice usually ends about 1 or 2 p.m., you eat about 3:30 and then you're getting ready for the next day of practice," Brady said. "And then same thing with Christmas. So, you know, I'm looking forward to the time when I'm done playing football so that I can have some of those more normal holidays that I had growing up that were important where the family's all together."

Brady is well-known for his plays on the field, but he's also somewhat infamous for his highly specific diet. The football star outlined his restrictive eating habits in his 2017 book, The TB12 Method.

Brady revealed to CBS News in 2017 that he does not drink coffee, only has "a little bit" of salt, only has sugar "on occasion" and avoids dairy, telling CBS he "almost never" consumes it — "unless it's really good ice cream."

So what does that leave? Brady writes in The TB12 Method that some of his favorite foods include "cold cuts, pineapples, and yogurt … [and] Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes and dandelion greens."

Still, Brady insists that his diet works for him: "I enjoy how I eat, and what I eat, and never feel like I'm missing out."

Brady previously opened up about his diet and how he approaches "cheat days," telling PEOPLE in 2017 that he doesn't believe in the concept and instead focuses on maintaining a balanced diet.