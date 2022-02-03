Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Calls Tom Brady 'Best Player in NFL History' in Retirement Tribute

The NFL star was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000 and spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the team

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick just released a heartfelt message for his longtime player Tom Brady.

The 69-year-old issued a statement reflecting on the time he spent working with Brady after the iconic football star announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am privileged to have drafted and coached Tom Brady, the ultimate competitor, and winner," Belichick said.

"Tom's humble beginning in professional football ultimately ended with him becoming the best player in NFL history," said Belichick. "Tom consistently performed at the highest level against competition that always made him the number one player to stop. His pursuit of excellence was inspirational. Tom was professional on and off the field, and carried himself with class, integrity and kindness. I thank Tom for his relentless pursuit of excellence and positive impact on me and the New England Patriots for 20 years."

Tom Brady; Bill Belichick Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Brady, 44, was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000 and spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the team, winning six Super Bowls. His final two seasons in the NFL were played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who Brady led to his seventh Super Bowl victory in 2021.

In a message posted on Instagram Tuesday, Brady confirmed his retirement after reports first started surfacing over the weekend.

"I've done a lot of reflecting this past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes," Brady wrote.

He continued the post by thanking his wife Gisele Bündchen and their three children. "You are my inspiration," said Brady. "Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family."

Brady later added that "the future is exciting" while admitting he doesn't know "exactly what my days will look like" but wants to "enrich other people's lives."

Brady responded to Belichick's statement on his Instagram Story Wednesday, where he posted a photo of the message from the Patriots' Instagram account.

He called Belichick "the greatest coach in NFL history" in the message.