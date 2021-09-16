"I don’t find it so difficult. Plus, in Florida, it’s kind of a retiree state, so I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement," Tom Brady said in a conversation with Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady, 44, Believes He Can Play in the NFL Until He's 50 Years Old: Not 'So Difficult'

NFL teams take note: you might be stuck playing against Tom Brady for a few more seasons.

In a video published on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' website on Thursday, Brady and his longtime teammate, Rob Gronkowski answered some of the most frequently asked questions about them from the internet. One of those questions was, "Can Tom Brady play until 50 years old?" — and Brady had no hesitation when answering in the affirmative.

"Wow. Seems to be a really hot question lately," Brady, 44, said in the video. "Can Tom Brady play 'til 50? Like, 50 years old? ... I don't find it so difficult."

"Plus, in Florida, it's kind of a retiree state, so I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement. I think I can," he added. "I think it's a yes."

Gronkowski, 32, responded by saying Gisele Bündchen, Brady's wife, may feel differently about him playing another six seasons in the league.

"That's the better question!" Gronkowski said.

"That is of course no, that answer," Brady replied while laughing. "I'm just kidding babe, I'm sorry, I love you. You would let me, you'd let me do anything as long as I'm happy!"

As Brady — who helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl earlier this year — gets older, there has been much speculation around when he'll walk away from the game. He was originally drafted in 2000 and spent two decades with the New England Patriots before making his Buccaneers debut in 2020.

In July, Brady told Jim Gray on an episode of SiriusXM Town Hall that he wanted to continue playing until he is at least 45 years old.

"Things change as you get older and there's a lot of different responsibilities I have in my life," Brady said.