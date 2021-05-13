Tom Brady, winner of seven Super Bowls, famously lost two championships to Eli Manning and the New York Giants

Tom Brady Asks New York Giants Fans ‘How Could You Hate Me? You Should Love Me!’

Tom Brady doesn't know why New York Giants fans dislike him so much.

During a recent interview with the Complex Sports Podcast, Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, asked why he gets so much flack from fans in New York.

"I got a question for you. How could you hate me when you're a Giants fan? You should love me!" Brady said. "That was the only team I never beat, was the freakin' Giants."

Despite all of his success in the league, Brady — who left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020 — famously lost two Super Bowls to quarterback Eli Manning and the Giants.

"It's all good," Brady said on the podcast. "I've got to figure out how to beat the Giants someday. Maybe we gotta have some type of rematch now that I'm in Tampa in a championship game."

While Brady may still harbor some frustration about those losses, Manning, who is now retired, doesn't brag about the wins over his former rival.

Eli Manning Tom Brady Eli Manning (left) and Tom Brady | Credit: Elsa/Getty; Jun Sato/WireImage

"It's one of those things, it's not something I ever say or ever think a lot about," Manning told the New York Post earlier this year. "I've been around Tom numerous times, and I've never brought up a Super Bowl or our games versus them."

"He actually brings it up. It still bothers him a little bit, especially the '07 one when they had the chance to go down as the greatest team of all time," Manning added, speaking of the year Brady and the Patriots were one win away from completing a perfect season. "But I don't have any bragging rights with Tom. This is his 10th Super Bowl, and I'm so impressed with his whole career."

In fact, Manning said he texted Brady after the Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in February.

"Yeah, I sent Tom a text just congratulating him and really just saying how not surprised but impressed with what he was able to do this year with Tampa, changing teams, shortened season, lockout and pandemic, everything going on," Manning told Sports Illustrated.