Tom Brady Asks for Compassion, Empathy for Antonio Brown After Football Player Cut by Bucs

"It's a difficult situation," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told the press after teammate Antonio Brown left the field mid-game and was subsequently cut from the Florida NFL franchise

Tom Brady says now-former teammate Antonio Brown deserves compassion and empathy in the wake of his dramatic, mid-game exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The wide receiver, 33, tore off the top half of his uniform, before sprinting onto the field in the middle of the Buccaneers' Week 17 win over the New York Jets in New Jersey. Brown flashed a "peace out" sign to the crowd as he exited through the tunnel.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians later said during a post-game press conference that Brown is "no longer" a member of the team.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady also weighed in on the incident, telling reporters "it's a difficult situation."

"Everybody should hopefully do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it," said Brady, 44. "We all love him. We care about him deeply. You know, we want to see him be at his best. Unfortunately, it won't be with our team."

Brady continued, "I think that the most important thing about football are the relationships with your friends and your teammates, and they go beyond the field."

"I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening," he said.

After the press conference, coach Arians told FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer that he requested Brown enter the game, but the wide receiver refused. The coach then allegedly told Brown to "get out" before the athlete tore off his jersey and padding and threw them into the stands.

When asked if he saw Brown rip off his uniform, Arians said, "Yeah, I did," adding, "Never seen anything like it in all my years."

Earlier this year, Brady opened up about his relationship with Brown, who has been involved in previous incidents with NFL teams and the league, including an expletive-laced tirade aimed at the organization in 2019. (In December 2021, the NFL suspended Brown for three games for allegedly misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status.)

"Antonio and I connected right away," Brady said prior to Super Bowl LV about his first time meeting the receiver, according t WEEI.com. He noted that Brown had "a great love for the game" and had "made incredible strides" in the 12 months leading up to the title game.