Tom Brady Apologizes for Breaking Tablet Before All-Out Brawl at Bucs vs. Saints Game

Tom Brady is apologizing for his behavior at Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, where he was seen throwing his tablet on the sidelines in frustration.

The Buccaneers quarterback, 45 — whose team was ultimately victorious agains the Saints 20-10 — tweeted out a video responding to the moment, which was caught on camera by FOX and shared widely on social media.

"Great win to get to 2-0," Brady said in his video, noting the team's undefeated streak since beating the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month.

Despite the highs, Brady noted "the ugly ones count too" before expressing his regret for his outburst. "Sorry for breaking that tablet," he said, joking, "I think that's going to be another Twitter meme or something like that."

"Flying home to Tampa," Brady added. "Get ready for next week. Green Bay coming to town, let's go."

Tensions were high at Sunday's game, where the Bucs did not score a single point until after halftime.

Brady's blowup came after the second half of the game, USA Today reported, when the team kicked off with a stalled drive and punt. A clearly unhappy Brady was then seen yelling toward his teammates before throwing his helmet and the Microsoft tablet to the ground.

The moment has already been given the meme treatment, sports anchor Kyle Burger even pointing out a similar tablet throw Brady did during a 2021 game against the Saints. "The Microsoft tablet might want to sit out the next Tom Brady plays the Saints," Burger joked.

Brady wasn't the only one showing his temper on Sunday.

During the fourth quarter of the game, a brawl broke out on the field between both teams, CBS Boston reported.

Once again, FOX cameras captured the action, which appeared to begin with a verbal spat between Brady and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Soon the Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette chimed in, arguing with Lattimore, who retaliated by pushing him. The Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans then got involved, pushing Lattimore and triggering teammates from both sides to clear the benches and take to the field.

The brawl led to both Lattimore and the Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans being ejected from the game, FOX Sports reported.

Meanwhile, Brady's outburst comes after a source tells PEOPLE that he and wife Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month."

The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, the supermodel spending her time in Miami and New York as Brady practices in Tampa and travels with the team. "Gisele is busy with her own life now," one insider said, a second sources adding, "During the season, they live separate lives."

Sources have told PEOPLE that Brady's decision to un-retire has been a sticking point for Bündchen, 42, who has said that she wants him to be more present with their kids — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, along with Brady's son John Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"There's a lot of tension. She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that," one source said, noting that Brady "knows that this is his last season" in the NFL "if he wants to stay married."

But a third source says the football legend makes sure to find time for his family. "No other husband gets six months off a year to be totally devoted to just their family," the insider said. "And during the season, yes he travels for games and trains, but he's with his family a lot too."

Tom Brady. Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock

Brady previously came off an 11-day absence from the Buccaneers last month after he was excused to "deal with some personal things."

He addressed the absence to reporters after his return, saying: "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."

Earlier on Sunday, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Brady will be receiving a personal day every Wednesday for the first time in his career.

The weekly day off, usually reserved for veterans in the league, follows Brady taking an occasional Thursday off over the last couple of years with the Buccs. But this season, as he pauses every Wednesday, backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert will take over his reps on first and second-down days. This gives Brady's secondary more time to enhance his skills, and Brady a chance to unwind mid-week.

Representatives for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the day off.