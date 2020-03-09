Tom Brady Announces Production Company Named After Draft Pick Number: 'Exciting Times Are Ahead'

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TB12

Tom Brady is taking his talents to … the movie screen.

Ahead of the New England Patriots’ quarterback’s upcoming decision about his NFL future, Brady announced that he is launching a production company called 199 Productions.

He wrote on Instagram of the news, “I’m excited to announce to the world the official launch of 199 Productions.”

“When I was the 199th draft pick in 2000, I knew I needed to work hard every day to prove myself,” the 42-year-old said. “Launching a production company is no different and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to partner with @therussobrothers, @agbofilms and @gchopra on our first project Unseen Football. I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our 199 Productions team and partners will create inspiring content to share with the world.”

Teased Brady — alluding to his free agency — “Stay tuned.. exciting times are ahead, both on and off the field.”

The company will be a multi-platform brand that will develop original content including documentaries, feature films and television shows, according to a press release. Numerous projects are already in development, and include stories covering sports, health and wellness, and entertainment. Several of the projects feature Brady, according to the release.

Among those projects is the aforementioned Unseen Football, which partnered Brady with Avengers: Endgame directors, Anthony and Joe Russo and their studio’s non-fiction group, Wonderburst.

The film is a 3D documentary which “will take viewers into the invisible realms of America’s favorite sport where they’ll be guided by the most successful quarterback in the history of the game, Tom Brady.”

“I’m excited to be working with Joe and Anthony Russo and their team at AGBO Studios, who’s creative vision and unrivaled storytelling has revolutionized the industry,” said Brady in the release. “I’m humbled to have the opportunity to partner with them to bring “Unseen Football” to the big screen and tell this story in a way that has never been done before. I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our team will create the most magical experience for people to enjoy.”