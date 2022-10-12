Tom Brady is adding another sport to his lengthy resume — pickleball!

The 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champion announced Wednesday that he's becoming a Major League Pickleball owner, joining other athletes like tennis star Kim Clijsters, NBA champion LeBron James and NFL star Drew Brees in the growing league.

Brady shared the news in an Instagram video. "Look, I've been trying to find a way to extend my professional sports career, in my 40s, even into my 50s, 60s, 70s! As long as I can, right? And I think I got the answer," he said. "Seems like everyone else has the answer too — pickleball!"

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said he's "super excited" to help the sport grow, but he's also going to bring his high level of competition to the league.

"We're going to keep bringing awareness to this thing all around the country, all around the world. And look, you how I get with competition, right. I love that's it's become such a popular neighborhood sport. It's a great way to get out of the house, but I'm coming to win. I'm coming to the dominate the sport. Pickleball — let's f---ing go," Brady concluded.

Pickleball has becoming one of the fastest-growing sports, and had 4.8 million players nationwide last year. The indoor or outdoor paddle sport is similar to tennis, but with hollow wiffle balls.

Major League Pickleball said that Brady and Clijsters are buying an expansion team, with games beginning in 2023, per CNBC. The group will be led by Knighthead Capital.

Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty

Clijsters, who began playing the sport after retiring from tennis earlier this year, has yet to play against Brady but told CNBC, "We know that he loves to play pickleball and is very competitive. We can't wait to get a game in and see where everybody's levels at."

The league's founder, Steve Kuhn, said the new investor group, which is expected to be 50% female-owned, has a real "passion for the sport."