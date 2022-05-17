Tom Brady Will Be Roasted for New Netflix Comedy Special, Greatest Roasts of All Time
Tom Brady is about to get roasted!
On Tuesday, Netflix announced an upcoming series, Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT, with the 44-year-old quarterback set to be the center of all jokes in the first installment of the comedy specials.
"To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … 'I'm just here so I won't get fined,' " Brady, who will serve as executive producer for the special, said in a release.
"We can't wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast," Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, added in a statement. "In all seriousness, it's a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one's better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady."
Brady's roast will be filmed in 2023 following his upcoming NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Names of those who will roast the seven-time Super Bowl champion will be announced at a later date.
Along with Brady for 199 Productions, executive producers also include Casey Patterson for Casey Patterson Entertainment and Jeff Ross and Carol Donovan.
Brady will enter his 23rd year in the NFL this September after he announced his retirement on Feb. 1, only to reverse that decision just 40 days later on March 13.
His impressive career highlights include a five-time Super Bowl MVP, and three-time league MVP. He's also the oldest player to be named Super Bowl MVP and win a Super Bowl as the starting quarterback, which he achieved at age 43.
Following his eventual NFL retirement, Brady will be joining Fox Sports as a broadcaster, the network and Brady confirmed last week.