Tom Brady Will Be Roasted for New Netflix Comedy Special, Greatest Roasts of All Time

On Tuesday, Netflix announced an upcoming series, Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT, with the 44-year-old quarterback set to be the center of all jokes in the first installment of the comedy specials.

"To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … 'I'm just here so I won't get fined,' " Brady, who will serve as executive producer for the special, said in a release.

"We can't wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast," Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, added in a statement. "In all seriousness, it's a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one's better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady."