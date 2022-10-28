01 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's First Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage Though Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen eventually became a must-watch pair on the Met Gala red carpet, they didn't attend as a couple until 2008 — two years after they started dating.

02 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Wedding Day(s) The power couple got married not once, but twice, in 2009. The first ceremony was held at St. Monica Catholic Church in California, and the second was at Bündchen's Costa Rica home.

03 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's First Pregnancy Fernanda Calfat Studio/LatinContent via Getty In June 2009, news broke that the pair was expecting their first child together (Brady also has an older son Jack, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan). The supermodel was seen strutting with her bump on display during São Paulo Fashion Week that same month.

04 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen at the 2010 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic After welcoming son Benjamin Rein Brady in December 2009, the couple was seen smoldering on the red carpet at the Met Gala the following year. The theme was "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity."

05 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Second Pregnancy Stickman/Bauer-Griffin/GC After flying under the radar throughout most of the pregnancy, Bündchen and Brady welcomed another baby to their family: daughter Vivian Lake Brady was born on Dec. 5, 2012.

06 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen at Disneyland Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort/Getty The Bündchen-Brady brood (sans Vivian) was all smiles while at Disney California Adventure park during the summer of 2013.

07 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen on Halloween 2013 Gisele Bundchen/Instagram For Halloween 2013, the couple dressed up as Dorothy and the Cowardly Lion from The Wizard of Oz.

08 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen at the 2014 World Cup Jamie Squire/Getty The longtime loves shared a hearty laugh with friends while attending the 2014 FIFA World Cup final match between Germany and Argentina in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

09 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Celebrating Super Bowl XLIX Jamie Squire/Getty The family celebrated Brady's fourth Super Bowl win in 2015, after the star quarterback led the New England Patriots to a 28-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

10 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's 'Proud' Post Gisele Bundchen/Instagram "So proud of this man," Bündchen wrote after the Pats won the 2015 AFC championship.

11 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen on a Date Night Bryan Bedder/Getty for Goat Communications Ten years into their relationship, the couple seemed more in love than ever, photographed all snuggled up at an event in N.Y.C.

12 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Headed to Superbowl LI Gisele Bundchen/Instagram Bündchen repped her hubby after the Pats' AFC conference finals win, giving them entrée to Super Bowl LI in 2017. "Congratulations my love!" the supermodel wrote on Insta.

13 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Super Bowl Smooch Bob Levey/Getty The Patriots went on to beat the Atlanta Falcons, earning Brady his fifth ring — and a tight embrace from his wife.

14 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Pre-Met PDA Gisele Bundchen/Instagram Before they hit the Met Gala red carpet in 2017, the Bradys (that year's co-hosts) showed each other some love.

15 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen at the 2017 Met Gala Taylor Hill/FilmMagic And then they brought some serious shimmer to the Comme des Garçons-themed Met Gala.

16 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen in Italy Tom Brady/Instagram Brady shared a throwback pic of the couple enjoying a sunny, scenic Italian vacation.

17 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen on Halloween 2017 Gisele Bundchen/Instagram For Halloween 2017, the power couple dressed up as another dynamic duo: avocado toast.

18 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen at the 2018 Met Gala Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images The couple looked ethereal while attending the Met Gala in N.Y.C. The theme for the year was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

19 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Under the Mistletoe Gisele Bundchen/Instagram "Wishing you all a Christmas filled with love," Bündchen wrote alongside this heartwarming holiday photo.

20 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Share Another Super Bowl Smooch Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Bündchen and Brady shared a passionate kiss in celebration of the quarterback's sixth Super Bowl win, when the Pats bested the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 at Super Bowl LIII in 2019.

21 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's 10th Wedding Anniversary Tom Brady/Instagram Ten years into their marriage, the statuesque duo gave fans another peek into their uber-private nuptials. Bündchen posted a pic of them at the altar on their big day, as well as some personal selfies, while Brady shared a beautiful shot of the two of them kissing and paired it with his own heartfelt message.

22 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen in the Gym Tom Brady/Instagram Who's got the better form?

23 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's 12th Anniversary Gisele Bundchen/Instagram For their 12th wedding anniversary, Bündchen posted a series of private pics, including this adorable photo of their beautiful family.

24 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's 2021 Super Bowl Smooch Tom brady and Gisele. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images As if having six rings wasn't enough, Brady solidified his position as one of the most decorated quarterbacks in NFL history with a seventh win in 2021 — with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. By his side was, of course, his beaming wife and their three kids.

25 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen on Mother's Day 2022 Tom Brady/Instagram For Mother's Day 2022, the quarterback shared a sun-kissed selfie of the couple at the beach. "Happy Mother's Day. Thank you for always taking care of us. We love you so much," he wrote to his wife.

26 of 27 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's 13th Anniversary To celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary, the pair shared yet another never-before-seen snap from their 2009 wedding. "13 years ago, we both said 'I do' ….and you have been the best thing that ever happened to my life," Brady wrote. "I love you more now than I ever could have imagined." "Happy anniversary love of my life!" Bündchen responded in her corresponding post.