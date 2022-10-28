A Look Back at Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Through the Years

The supermodel and football star, who wed in 2009, finalized their divorce in October 2022

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on October 28, 2022 11:37 AM
01 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's First Met Gala

NEW YORK - MAY 05: Actress/model Gisele Bundchen and athlete Tom Brady attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala "Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Though Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen eventually became a must-watch pair on the Met Gala red carpet, they didn't attend as a couple until 2008 — two years after they started dating.

02 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Wedding Day(s)

The power couple got married not once, but twice, in 2009. The first ceremony was held at St. Monica Catholic Church in California, and the second was at Bündchen's Costa Rica home.

03 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's First Pregnancy

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JUNE 17: Gisele Bundchen displays a design by Colcci during the first day of Sao Paulo Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2010 collection at the Bienal Pavilion in Ibirapuera Park on June 17, 2009 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat Studio/LatinContent via Getty Images)
Fernanda Calfat Studio/LatinContent via Getty

In June 2009, news broke that the pair was expecting their first child together (Brady also has an older son Jack, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan). The supermodel was seen strutting with her bump on display during São Paulo Fashion Week that same month.

04 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen at the 2010 Met Gala

NEW YORK - MAY 03: Football player Tom Brady (L) and model Gisele Bundchen attend the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic)
Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic

After welcoming son Benjamin Rein Brady in December 2009, the couple was seen smoldering on the red carpet at the Met Gala the following year. The theme was "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity."

05 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Second Pregnancy

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 06: Gisele Bundchen is seen on September 06, 2012 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Stickman/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Stickman/Bauer-Griffin/GC

After flying under the radar throughout most of the pregnancy, Bündchen and Brady welcomed another baby to their family: daughter Vivian Lake Brady was born on Dec. 5, 2012.

06 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen at Disneyland

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen And Family
Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort/Getty

The Bündchen-Brady brood (sans Vivian) was all smiles while at Disney California Adventure park during the summer of 2013.

07 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen on Halloween 2013

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram. . https://www.instagram.com/p/gDelzMHtFS/.
Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

For Halloween 2013, the couple dressed up as Dorothy and the Cowardly Lion from The Wizard of Oz.

08 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen at the 2014 World Cup

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: (L-R) Vanessa Lorenzo, NFL athlete Tom Brady, model Gisele Bundchen and Former Spanish international Carles Puyol, look on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty

The longtime loves shared a hearty laugh with friends while attending the 2014 FIFA World Cup final match between Germany and Argentina in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

09 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Celebrating Super Bowl XLIX

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates defeating the Seattle Seahawks with his wife Gisele Bundchen and son Benjamin during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Seahawks 28-24. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty

The family celebrated Brady's fourth Super Bowl win in 2015, after the star quarterback led the New England Patriots to a 28-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

10 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's 'Proud' Post

https://www.instagram.com/p/yCYz8GHtPl/. Gisele Bundchen/Instagram.
Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

"So proud of this man," Bündchen wrote after the Pats won the 2015 AFC championship.

11 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen on a Date Night

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 30: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Gisele Bundchen and husband Tom Brady attend her Spring Fling book launch on April 30, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Goat Communications)
Bryan Bedder/Getty for Goat Communications

Ten years into their relationship, the couple seemed more in love than ever, photographed all snuggled up at an event in N.Y.C.

12 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Headed to Superbowl LI

gisele-01
Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Bündchen repped her hubby after the Pats' AFC conference finals win, giving them entrée to Super Bowl LI in 2017. "Congratulations my love!" the supermodel wrote on Insta.

13 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Super Bowl Smooch

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrate after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty

The Patriots went on to beat the Atlanta Falcons, earning Brady his fifth ring — and a tight embrace from his wife.

14 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Pre-Met PDA

tom brady gisele bundchen met gala
Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Before they hit the Met Gala red carpet in 2017, the Bradys (that year's co-hosts) showed each other some love.

15 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen at the 2017 Met Gala

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend "Rei Kawakubo/Comme Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

And then they brought some serious shimmer to the Comme des Garçons-themed Met Gala.

16 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen in Italy

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZmWbTbBwc8/. Tom Brady/Instagram
Tom Brady/Instagram

Brady shared a throwback pic of the couple enjoying a sunny, scenic Italian vacation.

17 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen on Halloween 2017

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ba7cdrGlVWJ/. Gisele Bundchen/Instagram
Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

For Halloween 2017, the power couple dressed up as another dynamic duo: avocado toast.

18 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen at the 2018 Met Gala

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images

The couple looked ethereal while attending the Met Gala in N.Y.C. The theme for the year was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

19 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Under the Mistletoe

https://www.instagram.com/p/Br0PUNOglT7/Gisele Bündchen/Instagram
Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

"Wishing you all a Christmas filled with love," Bündchen wrote alongside this heartwarming holiday photo.

20 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Share Another Super Bowl Smooch

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Bündchen and Brady shared a passionate kiss in celebration of the quarterback's sixth Super Bowl win, when the Pats bested the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 at Super Bowl LIII in 2019.

21 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's 10th Wedding Anniversary

https://www.instagram.com/p/BuWQI4vHP_B/Tom Brady/Instagram
Tom Brady/Instagram

Ten years into their marriage, the statuesque duo gave fans another peek into their uber-private nuptials. Bündchen posted a pic of them at the altar on their big day, as well as some personal selfies, while Brady shared a beautiful shot of the two of them kissing and paired it with his own heartfelt message.

22 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen in the Gym

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady/Instagram

Who's got the better form?

23 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's 12th Anniversary

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLxB_K6Fc0C/. Gisele Bundchen/Instagram.
Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

For their 12th wedding anniversary, Bündchen posted a series of private pics, including this adorable photo of their beautiful family.

24 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's 2021 Super Bowl Smooch

Tom Brady
Tom brady and Gisele. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

As if having six rings wasn't enough, Brady solidified his position as one of the most decorated quarterbacks in NFL history with a seventh win in 2021 — with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. By his side was, of course, his beaming wife and their three kids.

25 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen on Mother's Day 2022

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTCrWbO9zM/. Tom Brady/Instagram
Tom Brady/Instagram

For Mother's Day 2022, the quarterback shared a sun-kissed selfie of the couple at the beach. "Happy Mother's Day. Thank you for always taking care of us. We love you so much," he wrote to his wife.

26 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's 13th Anniversary

To celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary, the pair shared yet another never-before-seen snap from their 2009 wedding. "13 years ago, we both said 'I do' ….and you have been the best thing that ever happened to my life," Brady wrote. "I love you more now than I ever could have imagined."

"Happy anniversary love of my life!" Bündchen responded in her corresponding post.

27 of 27

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Birthday Wishes

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLxB_K6Fc0C/. Gisele Bundchen/Instagram.
Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Not long before rumors of marriage troubles started swirling, the Brazilian catwalker posted a birthday tribute to her hubby, who was turning 45. "You are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life!" she wrote in part.

